Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE SummerSlam 2021 Is On A Saturday

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 20, 2021

WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan explained why this has been done:

"Peacock allows us to test a few things, in terms of dates. SummerSlam, that's on Saturday. Traditionally, we've gone on Sunday with pay-per-views. We believe, on the sports calender, there are certain days where there should be sports and there aren't sports. We believe Saturday is one of those. Traditionally, we had not done that well in terms of box office in Las Vegas. If you speak of the Sunday connotation. No one has ever said, 'Let's go to Vegas and go crazy on a Sunday.' (Vegas) is a Friday and Saturday night town. We thought Saturday would work for us in Vegas and the ticket sales are reflective of that. We have a big audience and a big gate"

Source: fightful.com
