WNS Podcast #499 - WWE SummerSlam 2021 Prediction Show

- Roman Reigns (c) vs. John Cena - Universal Championship match (Main event) - Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Goldberg - WWE Championship match - Nikki A.S.H. (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley - Triple Threat RAW Women's Championship match - Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks - SmackDown Women's Championship match - Sheamus (c) vs. Damian Priest - United States Championship match - AJ Styles & Omos (c) vs. RK-Bro - RAW Tag Team Championship match - The Usos (c) vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio - SmackDown Tag Team Championship match - Edge vs. Seth Rollins - Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Veer and Shanky are barred from ringside) - Eva Marie vs. Alexa Bliss (with Doudrop)

WNS Podcast - Episode 499 - Houston Dynamite & SummerSlam Predictions - The guys got to go to AEW Dynamite and you'll get to hear allllll about it! Oh, and SummerSlam Predictions too I guess...

AEW Has Reportedly Made Another 'Major Acquisition'

A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rumored deals with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The [...] Aug 20 - A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that AEW has made a new major acquisition to their roster, this is in addition to rumored deals with CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. The [...]

CM Punk Continues To Post Teasers Ahead Of AEW Rampage

CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk has been whipping up fans into a frenzy with teaser[...] Aug 20 - CM Punk is heavily rumored to returning to pro wrestling at tonight's AEW Rampage: First Dance episode at the United Center in Chicago on TNT. Punk has been whipping up fans into a frenzy with teaser[...]

Nick Khan Reveals Why WWE SummerSlam 2021 Is On A Saturday

WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan explained why this has been done:[...] Aug 20 - WWE SummerSlam will be held tomorrow on a Saturday instead of the usual Sunday for WWE pay-per-view events. In an interview with Recode Media, WWE President Nick Khan explained why this has been done:[...]

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy Reveals New Ring Name

Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recently, Murphy had been posting videos on his social [...] Aug 20 - Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy has a new ring name. Murphey was released from WWE on June 2, 2021, due to ongoing company-wide budget cuts. Recently, Murphy had been posting videos on his social [...]

WNS Podcast #499 - WWE SummerSlam 2021 Prediction Show

Renee Paquette Will Interview CM Punk Before AEW Ramage Tonight

Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk. It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on where ever you listen to your podcasts. The timing of [...] Aug 20 - Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk. It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on where ever you listen to your podcasts. The timing of [...]

Jim Ross Reflects On The Boiler Room Brawl At Summerslam '96

During the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross discussed the passing of Jody Hamilton and Bobby Eaton. Ross looked back on the 1996 Boiler Room Brawl at SummerSlam. Check[...] Aug 20 - During the most recent edition of Grilling JR, Conrad Thompson and Jim Ross discussed the passing of Jody Hamilton and Bobby Eaton. Ross looked back on the 1996 Boiler Room Brawl at SummerSlam. Check[...]

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi At All Out 2021 In Some Doubt

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right now. It is now believed the match will not take pl[...] Aug 20 - A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right now. It is now believed the match will not take pl[...]

Triple H Addresses Rumors Of NXT Reportedly Changing Its Format

Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wanting the brand to feature bigger-bodied and younge[...] Aug 20 - Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wanting the brand to feature bigger-bodied and younge[...]

Sasha Banks Calls Out WWE Hall Of Famer

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in contact with Vince McMahon for a possible match. [...] Aug 20 - During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in contact with Vince McMahon for a possible match. [...]

Ric Flair Scheduled To Appear At NWA 73

Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at NWA 73 on August 29, 2021 from St. Louis, Missouri [...] Aug 20 - Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at NWA 73 on August 29, 2021 from St. Louis, Missouri [...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Set To Return Next Month

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page with the show scheduled to return on September 16,[...] Aug 20 - The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page with the show scheduled to return on September 16,[...]

Bobby Fulton Admitted To Hospital After Suffering Health Issues

Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fulton revealed on Bobby's official Twitter account th[...] Aug 20 - Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fulton revealed on Bobby's official Twitter account th[...]

AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"

To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his wa[...] Aug 20 - To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his wa[...]

Brody King Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Even After Being Vaccinated

Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event out of Florida due to the pandemic's new wave. [...] Aug 20 - Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event out of Florida due to the pandemic's new wave. [...]

Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer Headed To NJPW Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event are Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.[...] Aug 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event are Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.[...]

WWE Offered Over A Dozen Contracts To New Recruits In Las Vegas

WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but there's been no shift in terms of what WWE are see[...] Aug 19 - WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but there's been no shift in terms of what WWE are see[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 19th 2021)

Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Te[...] Aug 19 - Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Te[...]

Bruce Prichard Explains Logic Behind Farooq's Helmet

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...] Aug 19 - On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...]

NJPW Announces "I Quit" Match For KOPW 2021

A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...] Aug 19 - A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...]

WWE 2K22 Reveals Edge First Look And To Expect More Details At SummerSlam

The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come SummerSlam on WWE 2K22. Below is the tw[...] Aug 19 - The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come SummerSlam on WWE 2K22. Below is the tw[...]

WWE Announces Partnership With MLB To Release Replica Championships

WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given. [...] Aug 19 - WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given. [...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Reveals Vince McMahon Wants Him In WWE

Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...] Aug 19 - Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...]

WWE Wanted Mike Tyson For SummerSlam This Year

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...] Aug 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...]