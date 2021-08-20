Renee Paquette Will Interview CM Punk Before AEW Ramage Tonight

“It’s clobberin’ time when Renee is joined by none other than CM Punk, and the ‘voice of the voiceless’ has plenty to say about his short-lived UFC run, the fate of WWE Backstage and the most controversial questions facing the industry today.”

Below is the official description of the episode:

It will be set to air at 6pm ET, and it'll be on where ever you listen to your podcasts. The timing of this episode is is quite interesting as it's believed that on tonight's Rampage episode AEW will announce CM Punk has signed with AEW.

Renee Paquette is doing a new episode of her "Oral Sessions" podcast tonight featuring CM Punk.

