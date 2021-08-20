Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi At All Out 2021 In Some Doubt

A report from Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi at the upcoming AEW All Out pay-per-view is in doubt right now.

It is now believed the match will not take place at All Out.

Here is what Dave Meltzer said:

"The reason Jon Moxley went hard on Hiroshi Tanahashi in his promo a few weeks ago and never mentioned his name in this week’s promo while mentioning a ton of other names is because the match was supposed to be imminent and that is no longer the case.

Basically things changed from the New Japan side and the match will probably happen but not just yet. Most likely the idea would be for a Moxley win and right now New Japan didn’t want Tanahashi to lose based on whatever it is they have planned for the U.S. title."