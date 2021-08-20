Sasha Banks Calls Out WWE Hall Of Famer

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in contact with Vince McMahon for a possible match.

"Man, this girl is dodging me! I’m waiting for Trish. I’m ready, I’m here. Whenever she’s free and wants to fight The Legit Boss, the greatest of all time, she can come find me. She knows where I’m at. She has my number, she has Vince’s number too."

Sasha's comments and be heard at the 6:40 mark: