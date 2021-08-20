Dark Side Of The Ring Set To Return Next Month

September 16 at 9p. Season 3 continues with 7 all-new episodes: —The Plane Ride from Hell —Chris Kanyon —FMW —Johnny K9 —Luna Vachon —XPW —The Steroid Trials Only on @VICETV 🦾 pic.twitter.com/Yb89UHMw6X

The seven new episodes set to air are:

The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page with the show scheduled to return on September 16, 2021, at 9 PM on VICE.

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month.

Triple H Addresses Rumors Of NXT Reportedly Changing Its Format

Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wanting the brand to feature bigger-bodied and younge[...] Aug 20 - Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wanting the brand to feature bigger-bodied and younge[...]

Sasha Banks Calls Out WWE Hall Of Famer

During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Tirsh Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in contact with Vince McMahon for a possible match. [...] Aug 20 - During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Tirsh Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in contact with Vince McMahon for a possible match. [...]

Ric Flair Scheduled To Appear At NWA 73

Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at NWA 73 on August 29, 2021 from St. Louis, Missouri [...] Aug 20 - Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at NWA 73 on August 29, 2021 from St. Louis, Missouri [...]

Bobby Fulton Admitted To Hospital After Suffering Health Issues

Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fulton revealed on Bobby's official Twitter account th[...] Aug 20 - Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fulton revealed on Bobby's official Twitter account th[...]

AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"

To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his wa[...] Aug 20 - To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement. The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his wa[...]

Brody King Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Even After Being Vaccinated

Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event out of Florida due to the pandemic's new wave. [...] Aug 20 - Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event out of Florida due to the pandemic's new wave. [...]

Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer Headed To NJPW Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event are Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.[...] Aug 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event are Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.[...]

WWE Offered Over A Dozen Contracts To New Recruits In Las Vegas

WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but there's been no shift in terms of what WWE are see[...] Aug 19 - WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but there's been no shift in terms of what WWE are see[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 19th 2021)

Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Te[...] Aug 19 - Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Te[...]

Bruce Prichard Explains Logic Behind Farooq's Helmet

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...] Aug 19 - On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...]

NJPW Announces "I Quit" Match For KOPW 2021

A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...] Aug 19 - A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...]

WWE 2K22 Reveals Edge First Look And To Expect More Details At SummerSlam

The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come SummerSlam on WWE 2K22. Below is the tw[...] Aug 19 - The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come SummerSlam on WWE 2K22. Below is the tw[...]

WWE Announces Partnership With MLB To Release Replica Championships

WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given. [...] Aug 19 - WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given. [...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Reveals Vince McMahon Wants Him In WWE

Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...] Aug 19 - Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...]

WWE Wanted Mike Tyson For SummerSlam This Year

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...] Aug 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...]

John Skyler Responds To Cash Wheeler Calling Him A Potential Breakout Star

It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a tag team match with Brady Pierce, taking on Evil Un[...] Aug 19 - It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a tag team match with Brady Pierce, taking on Evil Un[...]

ONE Championship Hires Former WWE Executive

ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in [...] Aug 19 - ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in [...]

Drew McIntyre Explains Where His Sword Came From

Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre was asked about the sword he's been carrying a[...] Aug 19 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre was asked about the sword he's been carrying a[...]

Nick Khan On If WWE Plans To Sell Anytime Soon

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...] Aug 19 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...]

Paul Heyman Addresses Issues With AJ Styles

During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...] Aug 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals The Original WWE Name For The New Day

AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...] Aug 19 - AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...]

Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Dynamite Main Event

Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s [...] Aug 19 - Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s [...]

WWE NXT UK Partnering With Enfield Town FC

WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...] Aug 19 - WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...]