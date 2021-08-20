AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 20, 2021
To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement.
The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his way to All Elite Wrestling, with only hints at it being played out on AEW television.
CM Punk himself has not commented on these rumors outside of a joke here and there, however, All Elite Wrestling has posted a teaser for tonight's episode that showcases the United Center in Chicago that the event will be taking place in.
The commercial also features the now-infamous quote of Darby Allin challenging anyone to come to AEW, even if they believe they are "the best in the world."
The Twitter upload of this commercial has promised that it is the beginning of "a new era" in AEW.
The First Dance begins tonight on TNT. Are you excited?
https://wrestlr.me/69844/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Aug 20
Aug 20 - Triple H has addressed recent reports that NXT will be changing format very soon due to the likes of Vince McMahon, Nick Khan and John Laurinaitis wan[...]
Aug 20 Sasha Banks Calls Out WWE Hall Of Famer During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Tirsh Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in[...]
Aug 20 - During an interview with WWE Deutschland, Sasha Banks called out WWE Hall Of Famer Tirsh Stratus for dodging her and indicated she wants her to get in[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Ric Flair is making his return to the NWA at the upcoming 73rd-anniversary show. The NWA announced on Thursday that Flair is scheduled to appear at N[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - The third season of Dark Side of the Ring will return to our screens next month. The announcement was made by the show’s official Twitter page [...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Former NWA United States Tag Team Champion Bobby Fulton has been admitted to the hospital after suffering some serious health issues. The son of Fult[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement.
[...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event [...]
Aug 20
Aug 20 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th. The names added to the event[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago. WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but [...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This wa[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's h[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on Septem[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come Summ[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE.
[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerS[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a t[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and th[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McInt[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had ma[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, C[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the br[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK &a[...]
Aug 19
Aug 19 - AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a back[...]