AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"

To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement.

The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his way to All Elite Wrestling, with only hints at it being played out on AEW television.

CM Punk himself has not commented on these rumors outside of a joke here and there, however, All Elite Wrestling has posted a teaser for tonight's episode that showcases the United Center in Chicago that the event will be taking place in.

The commercial also features the now-infamous quote of Darby Allin challenging anyone to come to AEW, even if they believe they are "the best in the world."

The Twitter upload of this commercial has promised that it is the beginning of "a new era" in AEW.

A new era in #AEW begins TONIGHT on #AEWRampage #theFirstDance LIVE at 10/9c on @tntdrama from the @UnitedCenter in Chicago. Witness the most anticipated announcement in #AEW history!

Limited tix available NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/f24u7pGYQP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 20, 2021

The First Dance begins tonight on TNT. Are you excited?