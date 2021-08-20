WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Hypes That Tonight's Rampage Will Be "The Beginning Of A New Era"

Posted By: Joe West on Aug 20, 2021

To say that tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, titled "The First Dance", has been highly anticipated and speculated upon by fans is an understatement.

The resounding rumor is that CM Punk is on his way to All Elite Wrestling, with only hints at it being played out on AEW television.

CM Punk himself has not commented on these rumors outside of a joke here and there, however, All Elite Wrestling has posted a teaser for tonight's episode that showcases the United Center in Chicago that the event will be taking place in.

The commercial also features the now-infamous quote of Darby Allin challenging anyone to come to AEW, even if they believe they are "the best in the world."

The Twitter upload of this commercial has promised that it is the beginning of "a new era" in AEW.

The First Dance begins tonight on TNT. Are you excited?


