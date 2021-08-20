Brody King Reveals He Tested Positive For COVID-19 Even After Being Vaccinated

Brody King was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc about the COVID-19 pandemic, and how Ring of Honor had to move their Death Before Dishonor Event out of Florida due to the pandemic's new wave.

“It’s pretty obvious on why that’s happening. I feel like a lot of people were so eager to just get out and start doing stuff again in a ‘post-pandemic’ world, but we’re still very much in it, and I feel like that is a sign of the times to come. I don’t see this personally stopping anytime soon. I mean, me personally, I had COVID last week, and I’m a fully vaccinated person. Thankfully, it didn’t hit me as hard. There’s growing concerns within the country, and it sucks to see that stuff like that happens because I would love to perform in Florida. I would love to see my friends in Florida, come out to the shows and have a good time. Obviously, Lakeland and Ring of Honor have had great history together. I hope that we get to a point as a country that we are able to go wherever we want without worrying about what’s going to happen or what are the pros and cons of going to these places other than just drawing fans.”

Brody spoke about how he contracted COVID-19 even after having gotten vaccinated.

“I just had a really bad head cold, and I feel like you just can’t assume anything anymore. You can’t be like, ‘Oh, it must be allergies or a cold. I went and got tested, and I tested positive and I quarantined in my basement for a week. Thankfully, my children and my wife have continued to test negative. When you see that positive outcome, it’s not a fun feeling. I just hope that being vaccinated would help my case, and I feel like it did. I know that a lot of other people have had severely worse situations. Personally, I’ve had a friend that passed away a few weeks ago from COVID. I’m still here. Recently, on Sunday, I tested negative, so I guess we’re out of the worst of it.”

He also spoke about Ring of Honor's bubble system for dealing with all of this.