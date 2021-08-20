Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer Headed To NJPW Autumn Attack

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three new names for their Autumn Attack event in Texas on September 25th and 26th.

The names added to the event are Will Ospreay, Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Here is the official press release:

Earlier this week, fans in Long Beach were the first to witness NJPW STRONG matches in person. Crowds are sticking around for NJPW STRONG, with September 25 & 26 tapings for Autumn Attack in Dallas/Fort Worth’s Curtis Culwell Center already announced.

We’re excited to bring a Texas sized announcement for Autumn Attack, with three huge names!

First, Will Ospreay will be back in action for both nights. The Commonwealth Kingpin has been out of action since Dontaku earlier this May, where injuries sustained in his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match with Shingo Takagi led him to vacate the title. Making a shock appearance at resurgence Saturday night, Ospreay declared himself the ‘real world champion’ while declaring war on the LA Dojo. Now he begins his ascent back to the pinnacle of pro-wrestling competition in the States!

The King, Minoru Suzuki will be in competition on US soil for the first time in almost two years. a dangerous force in any environment, what does he have in mind for his Texas debut?

And will those plans be connected to a Texas native and Suzuki-Gun brother? Lance Archer will be at the Curtis Culwell Center, and will be happy to remind all that cross his path that everybody dies!

With Taiji Ishimori, El Phantasmo, Ryusuke Taguchi, Jay White, Tom Lawlor and more already announced, Autumn Attack will bring some stacked action to NJPW STRONG! Do not miss your chance to be a part of these huge cards!

NJPW STRONG: AUTUMN ATTACK

Saturday September 25 6PM doors 7PM start

Sunday September 26 2021 4PM doors 5PM start

Curtis Culwell Center, TX

Tickets on sale August 8, 11AM CT

Attendees are strongly advised to wear masks at all times unless eating or drinking. We appreciate your consideration.

To ensure guest safety and a quicker entry into the facility, the Curtis Culwell Center has implemented a bag policy limiting the size and type allowed at all events.

While the CCC encourages guests not to bring bags if possible, the following are permissible:

• Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags that do not exceed 12″ x 6″ x 12″

• One-gallon clear plastic Ziploc-style bags

• Clutch bags approximately the size of a hand

• Medically necessary items

Ticket prices

P6 $29

P5 $49

P4 $49

P3 $69

P2 $99

P1 $149

P1 double pack with gift $298

P2 double pack with gift $198

Buy the P1 or P2 double pack and get exclusive NJPWxTexas flip-flops!

Participating wrestlers

STRONG Openweight Champion: ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor

NEVER Openweight Champion: ‘Switchblade’ Jay White

‘Commonwealth Kingpin’ Will Ospreay

‘The King’ Minoru Suzuki

‘Murderhawk Monster’ Lance Archer

‘Flamboyant’ Juice Robinson

David Finlay

‘Young Gun’ Hikuleo

‘Man of the Hour’ Lio Rush

‘Mr. No Days Off’ Fred Rosser

‘Big Bad’ Brody King

‘Dirty Daddy’ Chris Dickinson

‘Alpha Wolf’ Karl Fredericks

More talent and matches to be announced