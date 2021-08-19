WWE Offered Over A Dozen Contracts To New Recruits In Las Vegas

WWE is in Las Vegas for SummerSlam week, and so came the tryouts that WWE shared the news about sometime ago.

WWE is changing up it's NXT brand, but there's been no shift in terms of what WWE are seeking in a future WWE Superstar.

Triple H said that WWE offered 13 to 16 attendees contracts at the recent Last Vegas tryouts. As of now we don't know who got these deals, but the tryouts were apparently a success for WWE.

At the WWE tryouts today in Las Vegas, Triple H said 13-16 contracts were offered — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 20, 2021

There were 38 people trying out — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) August 20, 2021

Below is a video showing off day 1 of the tryouts as posted by WWE.