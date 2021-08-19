AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 19th 2021)

Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Texas, so this has been a very quick turnaround. Here's what happened.

Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary this week as per usual and they open the show by telling us that this episode is because of Rampage tomorrow. I feel like a kid at Christmas because everyone keeps talking about it and every day before it gets here seems longer.

Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) defeated Warren Johnson & Zack Mason via Pinfall (2:02)

We start out with the team that I think deserve to at least be in this elimination tournament that AEW have coming up. Santana and Ortiz have been so underutilised as a tag team this year. They make light work of this team of Warren Johnson and Zack Mason and they pick up the win via a double team move which looks like a Samoan Drop crossed with a Neckbreaker.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Steff MK w/ Ashley MK via Pinfall (1:41)

I for one am glad that Dasha has taken over ring announcing duties because it means our ears get the reprieve from Vickie's voice shouting at Justin. Steff swaps out with her twin on the outside at one point and almost pins Nyla with a surprise roll up. Nyla pins Ashley with the Beast Bomb, then works out what has happened so grabs Steff and Beast Bombs her onto her twin.

I spoke to soon. Vickie Guerrero picks up the mic after the match to tell everyone that Britt getting support from the crowd makes her sick and that broken barbies belong in the trash in reference to Britts injury record. Ouch. Although those words will hurt Britt a lot less than Vickies voice hurt my ears.

Emi Sakura defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Submission (2:46)

Emi Sakura makes her long awaited return to AEW and she's carrying on the Royal Queen gimmick from the Womens Eliminator Tournament instead of her Freddie Mercury Queen gimmick from her last AEW run. I much prefer this one. Emi dominates the match and picks up the win with the Dragon Sleeper. Nice to have her back.

Jade Cargill Video

Just a basic build to tomorrows match with Kiera Hogan, nothing much to write about. Mark talks up how impressive Kiera is and Jade flips out and tells her that tomorrow, she'll show Kiera why she's that bitch.

Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/Matt Hardy defeated Will Allday & Edge Stone via Pinfall (1:43)

Speaking of building to AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Private Party have a big Tag Team Eliminator match against Jurassic Express tomorrow so they picked up some momentum here by picking up the quick win with the Gin & Juice. I see them losing tomorrow though.

Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Sydal via Submission (7:54)

And again, this match is all about building for tomorrow which must be why they put all of these matches on tonight instead of holding on to them until Monday. Daniel Garcia has the match of his life against Jon Moxley on Rampage and he needs some momentum if he's going to have any chance in that main event. This match starts off even, both men are excellent mat technicians and they mesh together nicely. They take it in turns to put each other into submissions. It takes a Matt Sydal slip (unsure if it's a genuine botch or a really well worked part of the story) for Daniel Garcia to take control, lock in a sharpshooter and get a huge win!

We end the show with a Daniel Garcia promo where he tells us that he chose AEW to fight the best competition. He tells Mox that he's been watching him for years, but just because he's been successful, his bones will still break the same and muscles will tear the same and Mox will know exactly who Daniel Garcia is after.

This wrapped up nice and quick at just 30 minutes or so and it flew by after 90 minutes of Dark and 120 of Dynamite the last two days.

60 minutes of Rampage to go on what must be the most anticipated episode of wrestling television to date this decade. Will you be watching tomorrow night? I know I wouldn't miss it for the world. See you then!