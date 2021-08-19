AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 19th 2021)

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Texas, so this has been a very quick turnaround. Here's what happened.
Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary this week as per usual and they open the show by telling us that this episode is because of Rampage tomorrow. I feel like a kid at Christmas because everyone keeps talking about it and every day before it gets here seems longer.
Inner Circle (Santana & Ortiz) defeated Warren Johnson & Zack Mason via Pinfall (2:02)
We start out with the team that I think deserve to at least be in this elimination tournament that AEW have coming up. Santana and Ortiz have been so underutilised as a tag team this year. They make light work of this team of Warren Johnson and Zack Mason and they pick up the win via a double team move which looks like a Samoan Drop crossed with a Neckbreaker.
Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Steff MK w/ Ashley MK via Pinfall (1:41)
I for one am glad that Dasha has taken over ring announcing duties because it means our ears get the reprieve from Vickie's voice shouting at Justin. Steff swaps out with her twin on the outside at one point and almost pins Nyla with a surprise roll up. Nyla pins Ashley with the Beast Bomb, then works out what has happened so grabs Steff and Beast Bombs her onto her twin.
I spoke to soon. Vickie Guerrero picks up the mic after the match to tell everyone that Britt getting support from the crowd makes her sick and that broken barbies belong in the trash in reference to Britts injury record. Ouch. Although those words will hurt Britt a lot less than Vickies voice hurt my ears.
Emi Sakura defeated Madi Wrenkowski via Submission (2:46)
Emi Sakura makes her long awaited return to AEW and she's carrying on the Royal Queen gimmick from the Womens Eliminator Tournament instead of her Freddie Mercury Queen gimmick from her last AEW run. I much prefer this one. Emi dominates the match and picks up the win with the Dragon Sleeper. Nice to have her back.
Jade Cargill Video
Just a basic build to tomorrows match with Kiera Hogan, nothing much to write about. Mark talks up how impressive Kiera is and Jade flips out and tells her that tomorrow, she'll show Kiera why she's that bitch.
Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) w/Matt Hardy defeated Will Allday & Edge Stone via Pinfall (1:43)
Speaking of building to AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Private Party have a big Tag Team Eliminator match against Jurassic Express tomorrow so they picked up some momentum here by picking up the quick win with the Gin & Juice. I see them losing tomorrow though.
Daniel Garcia defeated Matt Sydal via Submission (7:54)
And again, this match is all about building for tomorrow which must be why they put all of these matches on tonight instead of holding on to them until Monday. Daniel Garcia has the match of his life against Jon Moxley on Rampage and he needs some momentum if he's going to have any chance in that main event. This match starts off even, both men are excellent mat technicians and they mesh together nicely. They take it in turns to put each other into submissions. It takes a Matt Sydal slip (unsure if it's a genuine botch or a really well worked part of the story) for Daniel Garcia to take control, lock in a sharpshooter and get a huge win!
We end the show with a Daniel Garcia promo where he tells us that he chose AEW to fight the best competition. He tells Mox that he's been watching him for years, but just because he's been successful, his bones will still break the same and muscles will tear the same and Mox will know exactly who Daniel Garcia is after.
This wrapped up nice and quick at just 30 minutes or so and it flew by after 90 minutes of Dark and 120 of Dynamite the last two days.
60 minutes of Rampage to go on what must be the most anticipated episode of wrestling television to date this decade. Will you be watching tomorrow night? I know I wouldn't miss it for the world. See you then!
AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 19th 2021) Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Te[...]
Aug 19 - Not content with 4 shows a week, AEW aired a special episode of AEW Dark Elevation tonight on YouTube to bump them up to 5 shows for this one. This was filmed before Dynamite last night in Houston, Te[...]
Aug 19 - On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...]
Aug 19
NJPW Announces "I Quit" Match For KOPW 2021 A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...]
Aug 19 - A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...]
Aug 19 - WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given.
[...]
Aug 19 - Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...]
Aug 19
WWE Wanted Mike Tyson For SummerSlam This Year It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...]
Aug 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...]
Aug 19 - It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a tag team match with Brady Pierce, taking on Evil Un[...]
Aug 19
ONE Championship Hires Former WWE Executive ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in [...]
Aug 19 - ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in [...]
Aug 19
Drew McIntyre Explains Where His Sword Came From Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre was asked about the sword he's been carrying a[...]
Aug 19 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre was asked about the sword he's been carrying a[...]
Aug 19
Nick Khan On If WWE Plans To Sell Anytime Soon WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...]
Aug 19 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...]
Aug 19
Paul Heyman Addresses Issues With AJ Styles During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...]
Aug 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...]
Aug 19 - AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...]
Aug 19
Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Dynamite Main Event Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s [...]
Aug 19 - Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s [...]
Aug 19
WWE NXT UK Partnering With Enfield Town FC WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...]
Aug 19 - WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...]
Aug 19
Matched Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a backstage interview segment on Wednesday's Dynamite, A[...]
Aug 19 - AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a backstage interview segment on Wednesday's Dynamite, A[...]
Aug 18
AEW Dynamite Results (August 18th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...]
Aug 18 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...]
Aug 18
Labours Of Jericho End In Defeat After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...]
Aug 18 - After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...]
Aug 18
Paul Wight To Make AEW In Ring Debut At All Out It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...]
Aug 18 - It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...]
Aug 18
Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...]
Aug 18 - The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...]
Aug 18
Sting Wins First Match On TNT In Two Decades Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...]
Aug 18 - Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...]
Aug 18 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a new episode of DARK was filmed for YouTube next week. During the DARK taping, Sammy Guevara proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the ring and she said YES!
[...]
Aug 18
Molly Holly Is Back With WWE Full Time WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...]
Aug 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...]
Aug 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed a former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice to a multi-year deal, as first reported by Fightful Select. Dice worked this week's IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in a tag team match wit[...]