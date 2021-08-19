After 17,598 votes were cast worldwide in the KOPW 2021 match poll online, a winner has been determined, and rules now set for Chase Owens and Toru Yano’s clash on September 4 on night one of Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome. Toru Yano got a overwhelming victory over Chase Owens by winning 76.4% of the domestic vote and 72.1% of the international vote. The final total numbers are as follows: Chase Owens- Texas Strap Match: 4,316 votes (24.53%) Toru Yano- No-DQ I Quit Match: 13,282 votes (75.47%) The two will now face off for the KOPW 2021 trophy in a No-DQ I quit Match! There will be no pinfalls or disqualifications, and the only way to win is to make an opponent verbally quit on the microphone. Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome will take place on September 4 live on NJPW World.

The match will be an I Quit match with no disqualifications.

A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium.

» More News From This Feed

Bruce Prichard Explains Logic Behind Farooq's Helmet

On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...] Aug 19 - On the latest edition of Something To Wrestle With, Bruce Prichard spoke about the decision to have Ron Simmons become Farooq and wear a Gladiator's helmet, which was a choice that has been joked abou[...]

NJPW Announces "I Quit" Match For KOPW 2021

A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...] Aug 19 - A stipulation between Toru Yano and Chase Owens has been announced for the KOPW 2021 championship match at the NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam event on September 4th at the MetLife Stadium. The match will be[...]

WWE 2K22 Reveals Edge First Look And To Expect More Details At SummerSlam

The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come SummerSlam on WWE 2K22. Below is the tw[...] Aug 19 - The official WWE 2K Twitter account posted an image of how Edge will look like in the game. They had also shared news to expect more details come SummerSlam on WWE 2K22. Below is the tw[...]

WWE Announces Partnership With MLB To Release Replica Championships

WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given. [...] Aug 19 - WWE has announced that they will now be selling replica WWE Championships with customized MLB-inspired side plates as part of a cross-promotional deal some time in 2022. No price has yet been given. [...]

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Reveals Vince McMahon Wants Him In WWE

Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...] Aug 19 - Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE. “I haven’t really thought about wha[...]

WWE Wanted Mike Tyson For SummerSlam This Year

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...] Aug 19 - It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas. The plan was to have Tyso[...]

John Skyler Responds To Cash Wheeler Calling Him A Potential Breakout Star

It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a tag team match with Brady Pierce, taking on Evil Un[...] Aug 19 - It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a tag team match with Brady Pierce, taking on Evil Un[...]

ONE Championship Hires Former WWE Executive

ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in [...] Aug 19 - ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer. Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in [...]

Drew McIntyre Explains Where His Sword Came From

Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre was asked about the sword he's been carrying a[...] Aug 19 - Drew McIntyre was a guest on The Pat McAfee show to hype people up for his upcoming match against Jinder Mahal at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday. McIntyre was asked about the sword he's been carrying a[...]

Nick Khan On If WWE Plans To Sell Anytime Soon

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...] Aug 19 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...]

Paul Heyman Addresses Issues With AJ Styles

During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...] Aug 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals The Original WWE Name For The New Day

AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...] Aug 19 - AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...]

Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Dynamite Main Event

Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s [...] Aug 19 - Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react. As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s [...]

WWE NXT UK Partnering With Enfield Town FC

WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...] Aug 19 - WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...]

Matched Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a backstage interview segment on Wednesday's Dynamite, A[...] Aug 19 - AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a backstage interview segment on Wednesday's Dynamite, A[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (August 18th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...] Aug 18 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...]

Labours Of Jericho End In Defeat

After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...] Aug 18 - After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...]

Paul Wight To Make AEW In Ring Debut At All Out

It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...] Aug 18 - It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...]

Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite

The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...] Aug 18 - The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...]

Sting Wins First Match On TNT In Two Decades

Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...] Aug 18 - Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...]

Sammy Guevara Proposed To His Girlfriend Prior To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a new episode of DARK was filmed for YouTube next week. During the DARK taping, Sammy Guevara proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the ring and she said YES! [...] Aug 18 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a new episode of DARK was filmed for YouTube next week. During the DARK taping, Sammy Guevara proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the ring and she said YES! [...]

Molly Holly Is Back With WWE Full Time

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...] Aug 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...]

Former NWA TV Champion Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has signed a former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice to a multi-year deal, as first reported by Fightful Select. Dice worked this week's IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in a tag team match wit[...] Aug 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed a former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice to a multi-year deal, as first reported by Fightful Select. Dice worked this week's IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in a tag team match wit[...]

DJ Valentino Khan To Perform At SummerSlam 2021

WWE issued the following: DJ Valentino Khan to perform at SummerSlam STAMFORD, Conn., August 18, 2021 – WWE today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WWE’s bigg[...] Aug 18 - WWE issued the following: DJ Valentino Khan to perform at SummerSlam STAMFORD, Conn., August 18, 2021 – WWE today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WWE’s bigg[...]