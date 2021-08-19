WWE Announces Partnership With MLB To Release Replica Championships

NEW YORK and STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – Major League Baseball and WWE announced today a multi-year partnership to create MLB-inspired WWE Championship replica titles and accessories featuring the logos of all 30 MLB Clubs from around North America. The new line of merchandise launches in 2022, marking the first time these items have been available for fans. This is the first official licensing agreement for WWE Championship replica titles between WWE and one of the major U.S. sports leagues.

As part of the agreement, MLB and WWE will collaborate to design and manufacture team-branded replica titles as well as replica titles that celebrate some of the league’s Jewel Events such as the World Series, All-Star Game and Home Run Derby. Additionally, the two sides will create custom side plates and unique Lucha Libre masks.

“At MLB we are constantly looking to serve our fans with the most unique products possible so that they can support their favorite Clubs and players in the ways they want,” said Denis Nolan, MLB Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products. “We often see baseball fans and players bringing their MLB and WWE fandom together at games and online, so this is a natural development for us to work together and offer the highest quality, official co-branded items for fans around the world.”

“We’ve been continually amazed by the reaction to custom WWE Championship title belts, and we’re excited this partnership will allow us to make them widely available to fans,” said Kevin Moore, WWE Senior Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer Products.

WWE has a long-standing tradition of creating custom WWE Championship replica titles as gifts for many of the top athletes and championship-winning franchises around the world. Most recently, WWE created a Los Angeles Dodgers-inspired title to commemorate their 2020 World Series victory, as well as a Washington Nationals-inspired title for their win the 2019 World Series.