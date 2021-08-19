Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Reveals Vince McMahon Wants Him In WWE

“I’m most definitely a huge wrestling fan. I was at Wrestlemania and in a week, I’ll be at Summerslam being on camera and doing what I do best. And that’s to look good.”

Steveson revealed that he will be in attendance at SummerSlam this Saturday.

“I’m gonna pick the best option. But as of right now, I’m not sure. I’m gonna keep searching. I have the world to explore and I’m just gonna step my foot in that door and open it all and explore myself.”

“I haven’t really thought about what’s next. I told everybody I was going to come home and sit down for a little bit and just relax myself and just pick what’s best for me and what’s next. I could go for double gold in 2024, I could see Vince McMahon – who has reached out to me personally to go out there to do WWE. Or I could go see Dana White. I mean, even the [Minnesota] Vikings gave me a message. The options are open, my doors are open.”

Gable Steveson, who won Olympic Gold in 2020, was interviewed by The Sun, and revealed that Vince McMahon recently contacted him about coming to WWE.

