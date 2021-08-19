WWE Wanted Mike Tyson For SummerSlam This Year

It is being reported by PWInsider that WWE apparently tried to get boxing legend and WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson to appear at this Saturday's SummerSlam event in Las Vegas.

The plan was to have Tyson provide voice work for their opening video package, which was going to be built around the John Cena / Roman Reigns match. However, it seems they were unable to secure a deal with the legend.

Mike Tyson's last appearance in wrestling was for All Elite Wrestling, however Tyson has done several appearances for WWE over the years.