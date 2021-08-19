John Skyler Responds To Cash Wheeler Calling Him A Potential Breakout Star

It was in June of 2020 that young up-and-coming wrestler John Skyler tore his ACL on an episode of AEW Dark during the Pandemic Era. It was during a tag team match with Brady Pierce, taking on Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order.

Fortunately, Skyler was able to return from injury during the February 2nd episode of Dark, where he teamed up with Ray Jaz to take on the Gunn Club.

Skyler was interviewed by POST Wrestling and asked about his experience within the AEW locker room.

"That locker room at AEW was fantastic. Tony Khan was very gracious and kind to me when I was out injured, just to make sure that I was brought back on a regular basis, taken care of, even though I couldn’t wrestle. You know, but the locker room was great. It felt like a real team environment and I had a lot of fun matches there too that I really, really enjoyed like wrestling John Silver, wrestling Orange Cassidy which was probably my favorite match that I’ve had in a long time actually and I never thought in 2021, you know, if you would’ve asked me five years ago, I can’t believe I’m saying that right now. But, that match with Orange Cassidy was great. I got to wrestle my buddies, guys like S.C.U., it was just a lot of fun. I hate that a lot of -- I was there for almost a year and eight months of that I spent on the shelf injured but, it was just a great experience overall and I think it really showed the world and opened a lot of people’s eyes on just what I’m capable of doing whether I have three minutes of TV time or 30 minutes of TV time, I think I kind of showed the world exactly what I’m capable of in terms of being a professional wrestler."

There was another interview in which AEW star Cash Wheeler specifically singled out John Skyler as a potential breakout star in the business. Skyler responded during this interview.