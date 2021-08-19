ONE Championship Hires Former WWE Executive

ONE Championship has announced the hiring of Michael Mansury as their new executive producer.

Mansury formerly worked for WWE as an executive, and this information has been expanded upon properly in a press release put out by the organization.

Former WWE VP of Global Television Production Michael Mansury Named ONE Executive Producer

Mansury Joins SVP of Events and Production Development John Scheler to Oversee Live Programming for ONE

Singapore – ONE Championship™ (ONE) today announced the hiring of former longtime WWE executive Michael Mansury as Executive Producer, where he will manage all aspects of ONE Championship’s live programming.

In this role, Mansury will be responsible for overseeing the live production team, managing the broadcast presentation, and working with on-air talent to engage and entertain ONE’s live audience.

“Michael is hungry, determined and creative, which is exactly what we’re looking for as our business grows and we make our already world-class broadcast the very best in the world,” said Chatri Sityodtong, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Group ONE. “His experience building stars and taking fans on a hero’s journey is a perfect fit for ONE Championship. I personally look forward to working with him and seeing first-hand the impact he is going to make from day one.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented team at ONE Championship,” said Mansury. “It’s truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of this incredible organization and help build on its legacy that will last for generations. The passion that everyone at ONE Championship has, from Chatri to the fighters, is infectious, and I cannot wait to get started.”

During his 10+ years at WWE as Vice President of Global Television Production, Mansury oversaw the creative direction of live programming, led the live production team, and worked closely with broadcasters to integrate commercial partners.

Mansury will enter this new role immediately and report directly to John Scheler, SVP of Events and Production Development. Scheler and Mansury reunite after spending several years together at WWE, with Scheler overseeing live event touring and new brand launches as their VP of Operations, Talent, Live Events, and Creative for over five years.

Scheler has been in his current position with ONE since July 2020 after a 15-plus-year career in strategy, operations, and business development.

