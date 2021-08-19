Nick Khan On If WWE Plans To Sell Anytime Soon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 19, 2021
WWE President Nick Khan was recently
interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded:
"We're open for business on anything and everything. Even some of the business plans that we've announced recently are different and unique to what the company has traditionally done. We're open for business. If somebody called, we'll listen, but we're not active or out on the marketplace trying to change that structure"
On taking over Vince McMahon if and when he steps down:
"I don't think Vince has any plans, nor in my opinion should he, of stepping aside. He's 75, he'll be 76 in a couple of weeks. He's healthy, he's strong, maybe he goes another 50 years and you'll be asking me this in 49 years."
On AEW as competition to WWE:
"That's the challenge for us, how do you get people to tune into our product instead of sitting there in their bed texting all night or watching TikTok for free or doing nothing or listening to a podcast. It's always tricky. Personally, as an agent and executive, I never look at anybody as competition. I focus on what I'm doing. In the totality of circumstance, you have to look at everything as your competition without a specific focus on any one entity. We hope the NFL and NBA continue to get great ratings. What does it have to do with us? We have to make sure our product is great."
