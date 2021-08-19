Chris Jericho Reveals The Original WWE Name For The New Day

AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014.

On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost being called "Fresh Coat of Paint" before WWE decided on the stable name of "The New Day."

Jericho said:

"That’s what New Day was. Their original name was literally, this is not a joke, ‘Fresh Coat of Paint.’ They decided on New Day basically right before. If you think about it, what does that even mean? Even ‘New Day’, what does that even mean?"