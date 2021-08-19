Ric Flair Reacts To AEW Dynamite Main Event

Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF ! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO!

“Congrats To @IAmJericho And @The_MJF! Chris, You Made Our Business Better For Everyone Tonight, And You Made Me Proud! This Is What The Great Ones Do! WOOOOO!”

As seen on the broadcast, MJF defeated Jericho in the show’s main event. Flair posted to Twitter to praise both competitors, tweeting:

Ric Flair watched Chris Jericho and MJF’s main event match on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, and he took to social media to react.

Nick Khan On If WWE Plans To Sell Anytime Soon

WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...] Aug 19 - WWE President Nick Khan was recently interviewed by Recode Media and was asked about the possibility of WWE selling up. Here is how Khan responded: "We're open for business on anything and everything[...]

Paul Heyman Addresses Issues With AJ Styles

During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...] Aug 19 - During an interview with Inside The Ropes Paul Heyman addressed the issues with AJ Styles and sought to clear up confusion as to remarks Styles had made, noting that Styles never had issues with Heyma[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals The Original WWE Name For The New Day

AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...] Aug 19 - AEW star Chris Jericho has revealed what was originally considered as the name for The New Day back in 2014. On his latest Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho reflected on the WWE team almost bein[...]

WWE NXT UK Partnering With Enfield Town FC

WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...] Aug 19 - WWE has announced that the NXT UK brand is partnering with the Enfield Town Football Club for the 2021-22 season. Press release: LONDON, UK & STAMFORD, Conn., August 19, 2021 – WWE a[...]

Matched Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a backstage interview segment on Wednesday's Dynamite, A[...] Aug 19 - AEW has announced four matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite in Milwaukee. Malakai Black will go up against Brock Anderson. During a backstage interview segment on Wednesday's Dynamite, A[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (August 18th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...] Aug 18 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...]

Labours Of Jericho End In Defeat

After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...] Aug 18 - After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...]

Paul Wight To Make AEW In Ring Debut At All Out

It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...] Aug 18 - It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...]

Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite

The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...] Aug 18 - The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...]

Sting Wins First Match On TNT In Two Decades

Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...] Aug 18 - Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...]

Sammy Guevara Proposed To His Girlfriend Prior To Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a new episode of DARK was filmed for YouTube next week. During the DARK taping, Sammy Guevara proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the ring and she said YES! [...] Aug 18 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a new episode of DARK was filmed for YouTube next week. During the DARK taping, Sammy Guevara proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the ring and she said YES! [...]

Molly Holly Is Back With WWE Full Time

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...] Aug 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...]

Former NWA TV Champion Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has signed a former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice to a multi-year deal, as first reported by Fightful Select. Dice worked this week's IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in a tag team match wit[...] Aug 18 - IMPACT Wrestling has signed a former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice to a multi-year deal, as first reported by Fightful Select. Dice worked this week's IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in a tag team match wit[...]

DJ Valentino Khan To Perform At SummerSlam 2021

WWE issued the following: DJ Valentino Khan to perform at SummerSlam STAMFORD, Conn., August 18, 2021 – WWE today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WWE’s bigg[...] Aug 18 - WWE issued the following: DJ Valentino Khan to perform at SummerSlam STAMFORD, Conn., August 18, 2021 – WWE today announced that producer and DJ Valentino Khan will perform at WWE’s bigg[...]

Goldberg Reveals How Many More Matches He Has Left On His Current WWE Contract

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event. There has been some speculation regarding how many more matches Goldber[...] Aug 18 - Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event. There has been some speculation regarding how many more matches Goldber[...]

Update On Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's SummerSlam Status

Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently missed a couple of WWE Live events this past weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances." They both have a match for the Smac[...] Aug 18 - Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently missed a couple of WWE Live events this past weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances." They both have a match for the Smac[...]

Daniel Bryan Reportedly Wants Match With Will Ospreay

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan who left WWE in April 2021 is reported to "really" want a match against Will Ospreay, one of NJPW's biggest stars. Bryan has been rumored to be joining AEW very soon[...] Aug 18 - Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan who left WWE in April 2021 is reported to "really" want a match against Will Ospreay, one of NJPW's biggest stars. Bryan has been rumored to be joining AEW very soon[...]

Sheamus Tried To Get Match With Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Sheamus revealed that he tried to fight to get his No Holds Barred match with Drew Mcintyre to happen at WrestleMania 36. The match instead took place at Fastlane.[...] Aug 18 - In a recent interview with BT Sport, Sheamus revealed that he tried to fight to get his No Holds Barred match with Drew Mcintyre to happen at WrestleMania 36. The match instead took place at Fastlane.[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On Recent Max Caster Controversies

Eric Bischoff recently discussed the Max Caster rap controversy which happened on the 100th episode of AEW Dark. Here is what he said during his 83 Weeks podcast: “It was f*cking stupid, it wa[...] Aug 18 - Eric Bischoff recently discussed the Max Caster rap controversy which happened on the 100th episode of AEW Dark. Here is what he said during his 83 Weeks podcast: “It was f*cking stupid, it wa[...]

Roman Reigns Comments On WWE SummerSlam Being Held On A Saturday

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to promote SummerSlam 2021 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV this coming[...] Aug 18 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to promote SummerSlam 2021 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV this coming[...]

Chris Jericho Reveals 2.0 Have Signed With AEW

On the latest episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that 2.0 has signed a deal with AEW during the opening of his show. He said that the interview had had with them took plac[...] Aug 18 - On the latest episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that 2.0 has signed a deal with AEW during the opening of his show. He said that the interview had had with them took plac[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - New Match Added

During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, Penelope Ford delivered a post-match beatdown to her opponent Masha Slamovich after she won the match. Thunder Rosa came out for the save and it was then a[...] Aug 18 - During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, Penelope Ford delivered a post-match beatdown to her opponent Masha Slamovich after she won the match. Thunder Rosa came out for the save and it was then a[...]

NJPW Issues Statement Concerning Positive COVID-19 Tests

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement about two positive COVID-19 tests following a following recent testing after the August 15 Summer Struggle show. The full statement: As a result of PCR[...] Aug 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement about two positive COVID-19 tests following a following recent testing after the August 15 Summer Struggle show. The full statement: As a result of PCR[...]