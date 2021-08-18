WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Dynamite Results (August 18th 2021) It's Wednesday, you know what that means. Another packed episode of AEW Dynamite hit the air, live from Houston, Texas. We had a full card of action announced including a Tag Team Title match and the [...]
Labours Of Jericho End In Defeat After overcoming the odds 4 times in as many weeks, Chris Jericho couldn't get over the line tonight after losing his 5th Labour of Jericho match to MJF. Jericho, who was banned from using both the J[...]
Paul Wight Makes AEW In Ring Debut At All Out It was announced on AEW Dynamite tonight that the much expected Paul Wight debut match vs QT Marshall is now booked for All Out. Wight hasn't wrestled since July 2020. How do you think his first matc[...]
Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas. Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record [...]
Sting Wins First Match On TNT In Two Decades Sting entered a ring on TNT tonight for the first time since his famous match with Ric Flair on March 26th 2001 on the last episode of WCW Nitro. The match ended in victory for Sting and his partner [...]
Aug 18 - Prior to tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, a new episode of DARK was filmed for YouTube next week. During the DARK taping, Sammy Guevara proposed to his longtime girlfriend in the ring and she said YES!
Molly Holly Is Back With WWE Full Time WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position. Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since Ju[...]
Chris Jericho Reveals 2.0 Have Signed With AEW On the latest episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast, Chris Jericho revealed that 2.0 has signed a deal with AEW during the opening of his show. He said that the interview had had with them took plac[...]
AEW Dark Results (August 17th 2021) AEW Dark, also known as the Taz and Excalibur Podcast with wrestling, aired its 103rd episode tonight on YouTube. Filmed after AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh on Friday, here's what went down. 2.0 (Matt Le[...]
Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE. &ldq[...]
