Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles On Dynamite

The Young Bucks have defended their AEW Tag Team Titles tonight after defeating Jurassic Express in an epic battle in Houston, Texas.



Following the victory, the Jackson brothers have tied the record of Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega for the most successful defences of these titles with 9. This is in addition to already holding the titles the longest period of time with them being champions for 284 days thus far.



Who do you think eventually dethrones the Young Bucks?





