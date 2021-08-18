Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

In an update, PWInsider has revealed that Holly is now a full-time Producer.

Holly had been trialing recently as a Producer for Monday Night RAW, which she has been doing since June. She has also worked with the talent on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly (Nora Greenwald) is back with the company in a full-time position.

Molly Holly Is Back With WWE Full Time

