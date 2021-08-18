Former NWA TV Champion Signs Multi-Year Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has signed a former NWA TV Champion Zicky Dice to a multi-year deal, as first reported by Fightful Select.

Dice worked this week's IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings in a tag team match with Manny Lemons against Fallah Bahh and No Way. Fightful noted Dice will be a part of the Brian Myers-Sam Beale duo.

Dice left NWA in late 2020 when his contract expired.

NWA Powerrr - Zicky Dice Wins NWA TV Championship From Ricky Starks.