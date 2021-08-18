Goldberg Reveals How Many More Matches He Has Left On His Current WWE Contract

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event.

There has been some speculation regarding how many more matches Goldberg has left on his contract, especially if he wins the title on Saturday. During an interview on WWE’s The Bump, Goldberg revealed that he has two more matches left on his current contract.

He also commented on if he is Team Roman Reigns or Team John Cena.

Here is what he said:

"I’m a great fan of both of ‘em for what they’ve done individually. For what Roman’s been able to do for the past couple of years is freaking unbelievable. I think it’s fantastic, I think Paul Heyman has a lot to do with that.

I’d love a piece of Roman Reigns and I think maybe even more so would I love to get my hands around Cena’s throat but, it’s wishful thinking. We’ll see. Let me take care of Bobby Lashley first and then, hey, I only got one more match, or two more matches on my deal here so we’ll see what happens."