Daniel Bryan Reportedly Wants Match With Will Ospreay

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan who left WWE in April 2021 is reported to "really" want a match against Will Ospreay, one of NJPW's biggest stars.

Bryan has been rumored to be joining AEW very soon, and while that looks likely there is every chance a deal could be worked out for him to also wrestle in NJPW. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast said:

"I know that Daniel Bryan really wanted to work with Will Ospreay. I know that, for Bryan, that’s a big thing."

Ospreay recently made his return to NJPW at Resurgence pay-per-view.