Sheamus Tried To Get Match With Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Aug 18, 2021
In a recent interview with BT Sport, Sheamus revealed that he tried to fight to get his No Holds Barred match with Drew Mcintyre to happen at WrestleMania 36. The match instead took place at Fastlane.
“Yeah, we really were hoping this was gonna be WrestleMania. That’s where we felt the feud should basically climax, should come to an end at WrestleMania. And I fought as hard as I could; we both did, to make that happen, but you do what you can do, you know? Make it the best way you can.”
McIntyre added: “If you see the pre-match video, you’ll see that this was really WrestleMania worthy. Just the story we have, the real story…and we can always come back around maybe at next year’s WrestleMania. When we get fans back, it will be new again. But it was certainly a disappointment, we’re gonna have to do it again.”
Drew McIntyre lands explosive attack on Sheamus: WWE Fastlane 2021 (WWE Network Exclusive). VIDEO
