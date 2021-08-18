Eric Bischoff Comments On Recent Max Caster Controversies

Eric Bischoff recently discussed the Max Caster rap controversy which happened on the 100th episode of AEW Dark.

Here is what he said during his 83 Weeks podcast:

“It was f*cking stupid, it was just like that jackass over in AEW that rapped the other week and ended up getting suspended for a couple months. At some point, that’s your brand and it’s how the television and advertising business looks at your product and what you do. Once it gets out in the public and people are discussing it on the internet, it just doesn’t change anything. That kind of stuff would end up on the desk of advertising agencies or executives that I worked for in management above me. It’s just stupid. I get it, you’re trying to get heat, you’re trying to be out of the box, trying to be controversial. If anybody believes in that stuff it’s me but you gotta have some common sense for crying out loud."