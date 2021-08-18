Roman Reigns Comments On WWE SummerSlam Being Held On A Saturday

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to promote SummerSlam 2021 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV this coming Saturday.

During the interview, he was asked why the company has opted to hold the big event on a Saturday rather than the traditional Sunday.

Here is what Reigns said:

“As someone who has been in this process for a while, since we’ve come back to live crowds, we work on Saturdays pretty much every single week, and I’ve done it for years,” Reigns noted. “From a performance standpoint, it doesn’t change anything for me. I think it was just more of a strategical thing, the location in Vegas, and just how travel is, the percentages of how Vegas is populated with tourists. When it comes down to it, most people are trying to get out of their Sunday because they’re going back to their work week on Monday. It made great sense, obviously, to do it Saturday. The Vegas numbers in general are going to be higher.”