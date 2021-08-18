Chris Jericho Reveals 2.0 Have Signed With AEW

The team went by the name as Ever-Rise in WWE before they were released recently due to budget cuts.

He said that the interview had had with them took place before they signed and made their AEW debut, which took place a couple of weeks ago. He said he did the interview as a favor to Kevin Owens.

On the latest episode of his Talk is Jericho podcast , Chris Jericho revealed that 2.0 has signed a deal with AEW during the opening of his show.

Goldberg Reveals How Many More Matches He Has Left On His Current WWE Contract

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event. There has been some speculation regarding how many more matches Goldber[...] Aug 18 - Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship at this Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view event. There has been some speculation regarding how many more matches Goldber[...]

Update On Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair's SummerSlam Status

Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently missed a couple of WWE Live events this past weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances." They both have a match for the Smac[...] Aug 18 - Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently missed a couple of WWE Live events this past weekend due to "unforeseen circumstances." They both have a match for the Smac[...]

Daniel Bryan Reportedly Wants Match With Will Ospreay

Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan who left WWE in April 2021 is reported to "really" want a match against Will Ospreay, one of NJPW's biggest stars. Bryan has been rumored to be joining AEW very soon[...] Aug 18 - Former WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan who left WWE in April 2021 is reported to "really" want a match against Will Ospreay, one of NJPW's biggest stars. Bryan has been rumored to be joining AEW very soon[...]

Sheamus Tried To Get Match With Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania

In a recent interview with BT Sport, Sheamus revealed that he tried to fight to get his No Holds Barred match with Drew Mcintyre to happen at WrestleMania 36. The match instead took place at Fastlane.[...] Aug 18 - In a recent interview with BT Sport, Sheamus revealed that he tried to fight to get his No Holds Barred match with Drew Mcintyre to happen at WrestleMania 36. The match instead took place at Fastlane.[...]

Eric Bischoff Comments On Recent Max Caster Controversies

Eric Bischoff recently discussed the Max Caster rap controversy which happened on the 100th episode of AEW Dark. Here is what he said during his 83 Weeks podcast: “It was f*cking stupid, it wa[...] Aug 18 - Eric Bischoff recently discussed the Max Caster rap controversy which happened on the 100th episode of AEW Dark. Here is what he said during his 83 Weeks podcast: “It was f*cking stupid, it wa[...]

Roman Reigns Comments On WWE SummerSlam Being Held On A Saturday

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to promote SummerSlam 2021 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV this coming[...] Aug 18 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently interviewed by the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina to promote SummerSlam 2021 in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV this coming[...]

Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - New Match Added

During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, Penelope Ford delivered a post-match beatdown to her opponent Masha Slamovich after she won the match. Thunder Rosa came out for the save and it was then a[...] Aug 18 - During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, Penelope Ford delivered a post-match beatdown to her opponent Masha Slamovich after she won the match. Thunder Rosa came out for the save and it was then a[...]

NJPW Issues Statement Concerning Positive COVID-19 Tests

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement about two positive COVID-19 tests following a following recent testing after the August 15 Summer Struggle show. The full statement: As a result of PCR[...] Aug 18 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement about two positive COVID-19 tests following a following recent testing after the August 15 Summer Struggle show. The full statement: As a result of PCR[...]

WWE and The Ringer Launch Exclusive Audio Network

WWE issued the following: The Ringer and WWE® Launch Exclusive Audio Network Spotify Becomes Exclusive Home for WWE Podcasts Partnership Kicks Off this Week at SummerSlam with Live Recordi[...] Aug 18 - WWE issued the following: The Ringer and WWE® Launch Exclusive Audio Network Spotify Becomes Exclusive Home for WWE Podcasts Partnership Kicks Off this Week at SummerSlam with Live Recordi[...]

AEW Dark Results (August 17th 2021)

AEW Dark, also known as the Taz and Excalibur Podcast with wrestling, aired its 103rd episode tonight on YouTube. Filmed after AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh on Friday, here's what went down. 2.0 (Matt Le[...] Aug 17 - AEW Dark, also known as the Taz and Excalibur Podcast with wrestling, aired its 103rd episode tonight on YouTube. Filmed after AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh on Friday, here's what went down. 2.0 (Matt Le[...]

Tonight's WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match Has Been Cancelled

WWE NXT originally had a Cruiserweight Championship match scheduled tonight that will apparently no longer take place. The General Manager of NXT, William Regal, announced on Twitter that this match [...] Aug 17 - WWE NXT originally had a Cruiserweight Championship match scheduled tonight that will apparently no longer take place. The General Manager of NXT, William Regal, announced on Twitter that this match [...]

Stephanie McMahon Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her She "Failed Him"

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon had a discussion with SBJ I Factor about her philosophy behind professional wrestling. “Once I graduated college, I first started in a really [...] Aug 17 - The Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon had a discussion with SBJ I Factor about her philosophy behind professional wrestling. “Once I graduated college, I first started in a really [...]

Ariya Daivari Reveals WWE Tried To Own His Real Name

Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while many others weren't afforded such opportunity. &[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while many others weren't afforded such opportunity. &[...]

Roman Reigns On How He Entered The Wrestling Business

Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he got interested in becoming a professional wrestler, which wasn't the expected route due to his devotion at the time to playing foot[...] Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he got interested in becoming a professional wrestler, which wasn't the expected route due to his devotion at the time to playing foot[...]

Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE. &ldq[...] Aug 17 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE. &ldq[...]

SPOILER: The End of an Era In IMPACT Wrestling

Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he used to work when it was known as Total Nonstop[...] Aug 17 - Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he used to work when it was known as Total Nonstop[...]

Keith Lee Works Dark Match on RAW

Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opponent in short order. Lee has been off TV for a c[...] Aug 17 - Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opponent in short order. Lee has been off TV for a c[...]

Roman Reigns Talks About Paul Heyman's Impact On His Career

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about working with Paul Heyman, as well as Heyman's impact on Reigns' WWE career. “Huge kudos to [...] Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about working with Paul Heyman, as well as Heyman's impact on Reigns' WWE career. “Huge kudos to [...]

Bobby Lashley: "WWE is never going to be beaten or contested."

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling world. Lashley says he's not worried about it, howe[...] Aug 17 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling world. Lashley says he's not worried about it, howe[...]

Roman Reigns Discusses "Missionary" Line Against John Cena

Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about the now-infamous line he delivered on SmackDown where he compared John Cena's gimmick to the missionary position.[...] Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about the now-infamous line he delivered on SmackDown where he compared John Cena's gimmick to the missionary position.[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals Discomfort In Working With Becky Lynch On TV

During an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins spoke about how he was paired with his real life wife Becky Lynch and how neither of them were very comfortable working togethe[...] Aug 17 - During an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins spoke about how he was paired with his real life wife Becky Lynch and how neither of them were very comfortable working togethe[...]

Three Matches Slated For 8/20 NJPW Strong Episode

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong. The matches are as follows... Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs We[...] Aug 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong. The matches are as follows... Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs We[...]

Bill Goldberg Hits a Spear on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to Close Tonight's Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...] Aug 16 - In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...]