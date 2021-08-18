Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - New Match Added

During Tuesday’s episode of AEW Dark, Penelope Ford delivered a post-match beatdown to her opponent Masha Slamovich after she won the match.

Thunder Rosa came out for the save and it was then announced the two will go up against each other on tonight’s AEW Dynamite.

Below is the updated card:

- AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jurassic Express

- Judas Has Been Banned: Chris Jericho vs. MJF

- Texas Tornado Tag Match: Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0

- Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears

- Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

- Britt Baker in action

- Brian Cage and Ricky Starks confrontation

- Sammy Guevara has a major announcement