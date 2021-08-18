NJPW Issues Statement Concerning Positive COVID-19 Tests

New Japan Pro Wrestling has issued a statement about two positive COVID-19 tests following a following recent testing after the August 15 Summer Struggle show.

The full statement:

As a result of PCR testing conducted across the roster following the August 15 Summer Struggle 2021 event in Shizuoka, New Japan Pro-Wrestling has learned of two positive tests for COVID-19.

Two wrestlers, Shingo Takagi and BUSHI, who presented with a fever and missed their match on the day of the August 15 event were immediately tested in accordance with COVID protocols, with the tests returning positive.

Their fevers went down and their conditions are not becoming worse.

According to protocols and under medical advice, they are isolating and receiving appropriate treatment.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will continue dealing appropriately with the situation following the directions given from the health care center.

We will work to further strengthen our COVID-19 countermeasures, and run events with infection prevention and safety of all fans, wrestlers, staff and relevent people as the first priority.

NJPW deeply apologizes for the concern caused to fans and personnel and asks for your understanding.