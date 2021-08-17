AEW Dark Results (August 17th 2021)

AEW Dark, also known as the Taz and Excalibur Podcast with wrestling, aired its 103rd episode tonight on YouTube. Filmed after AEW Rampage in Pittsburgh on Friday, here's what went down.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Syler Andrews & Sam Adams via Pinfall (3:37)

Another night and another victory for 2.0 as they prepare for Darby and Sting in a Texas Tornado Tag Team match tomorrow. Can they make it 3 wins in 3 nights on AEW tomorrow? Spoiler. No. No they can not.

Tay Conti defeated Rebecca Scott via Pinfall (2:30)

Knife Club is reunited as Ricky Starks joins the commentary booth for the obligatory episode of AEW Starks. In the match, Tay looked like she was in her element finally working in front of a crowd. Basic squash match where Tay wins with the DD-Tay.

Nightmare Family (Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson) w/ Arn Anderson defeated Joey Keys & Spencer Slade via Pinfall (3:11)

AEW Starks ends very quickly as he's replaced at the desk by Thunder Rosa, who has been working on the AEW Spanish announce team a lot recently. She talks a little about the AEW Outreach Program as this match begins. The match is another basic squash with Lee hitting a superkick and Brock hitting a DDT for the win.

Matt Hardy w/ Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen defeated Wheeler Yuta w/ Chuck Taylor via Pinfall (6:45)

I can't tell if AEW have signed Yuta or not but they should. He's got a lot of talent. This is the kind of match Matt Hardy is perfect for in AEW. He's undoubtedly still got the brain for this even if his body is struggling to keep up and when he faces someone as talented as Yuta, it can make for a good match. Yuta kicks out of the Side Effect and Hardy needed to take his boot off and hit Yuta with it after faking an ankle injury for the win.

Private Party beat down Yuta and Chuck Taylor after the match before Orange Cassidy comes out to hit the Orange Punch on Hardy and clear the ring.

Penelope Ford defeated Masha Slamovich via Submission (4:36)

Thunder Rosa in the booth again for this one. The Pittsburgh crowd gives Penelope a loud heel reception until she does the splits in the ring for her entrance and they suddenly don't hate her so much. Funny that. I've never heard of Masha Slamovich but this was a good showing from her on her AEW debut. Thunder Rosa tells us she's been working in Japan and you can tell from her style. Penelope eventually takes control and works over the midsection before locking in that Indian Death Lock.

She beats down Masha after the match and Thunder Rosa makes the save which means we're getting Penelope vs Thunder Rosa and I'm totally okay with that.

Kris Statlander w/ Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, & Wheeler Yuta) defeated Kiera Hogan via Pinfall (4:03)

Another night and another appearance for Kiera Hogan. She gets a little more offence in this time, having Statlander in trouble until Statlander turns a guillotine into a delayed vertical suplex. Given how long she held it, she might actually be an alien. Statlander in control from there before she hit the Big Bang Theory for the W.

Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, & Rey Fenix) w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) & Cole Karter via (4:01)

Alex is great at promos but looks like a 12 year old when he comes out, dancing around. It kills the dangerous vibe that a team like Death Triangle have. This match is there for Andrade to come out and distract Death Triangle. I can't wait till All Out because the match will be great and this average build will finally stop. Fear Factor by Penta for the win.

Highlight of this match is Luther cradling Serpentico like a baby whilst screaming at Cole Karter, telling him to shut up and that he's ugly. So funny.



Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Tina San Antonio via Pinfall (0:41)

Spear and a Beast Bomb are pretty much all she wrote here. Vickie cuts a promo to deafening boo's after the match. Same old spiel about Nyla being Champ eventually but I see no progress towards that since they've been paired together.

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) defeated Andrew Palace, Bill Collier, & RSP via Submission (4:41)

Nice to see another match in AEW for Rickey Shane Page. Another match where the Dark Order don't all come out together and the dissension between them continues. No Uno or Grayson on the entrance tonight. Bill Collier had a good showing here for enhancement talent. Reynolds hit a great double team move with 10 where he basically moonsaulted from 10's shoulders. 10 gets the submission after the Full Nelson for the victory.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Brandon Cutler w/ Michael Nakazawa via Submission (5:55)

Ricky Starks back on commentary. Cutler doesn't even take this seriously, he keeps his tracksuit on and tries to catch Kaz out. Not today. Both he and Nakazawa get beaten up to start off before Cutler took control off the distraction. It doesn't last long and pretty soon Kazarian locks on the Cross Face Chicken Wing for the win.

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & The Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) w/ Julia Hart defeated The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth, “Pretty” Peter Avalon, JD Drake, & Cezar Bononi) via Submission (8:12)

Where on earth is Marko? Please let me know if you do because I'm missing him on Dark and Elevation. In other news, Taz singing Tarzan Boy will never ever get old. Nice to get all of these men working multimen matches with the Trios belts allegedly coming soon. The whole crowd at several points were begging for Luchasaurus to get the hot tag and they get their wish eventually. The argument over who has the best hot tag in the business is very much open between him and Nick Jackson again as he ran over all four opponents single handedly. He then tags out to Jungle Boy, hits the chokeslam on Ryan Nemeth and allowed Jack to lock in the Snare Trap.

Dante Martin defeated Lee Moriarty via Pinfall (4:50)

No wonder this got top billing. Dante may have found his perfect dance partner here in the incredibly talented Lee Moriarty. All of Dante's innovative high flying offence mesh perfectly against the equally innovative ground based offence of Moriarty. Martin finally wins with the Sunset Flip but you must go see this if you can.

And there you have another episode of AEW Dark. What did you make of this one? Should AEW sign any of the talent on show tonight that aren't already signed? Lee Moriarty maybe? Let us know in the comments.