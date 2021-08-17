Ariya Daivari Reveals WWE Tried To Own His Real Name

Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while many others weren't afforded such opportunity.

“Luckily for me, everyone in the CWC (Cruiserweight Classic Tournament Tournament), they wanted everyone to have their names because I think they wanted to capitalize on buzz. They said it was the best free agents, so they kept everyone’s names. The only people who had their gimmick names were guys who had gimmick names on the indies. Guys like Lince Dorado and Mustafa Ali kept their gimmick names, but everyone else it’s our shoot names.”

He then spoke about why he decided to keep the name.

“I kept going back and forth on it. I didn’t want people to think, ‘Oh, he’s just Shawn’s brother’, and I have to admit he was in at a time when the wrestling industry was even hotter. He had a lot more eyes on his career back in 2004. Some people went, ‘Oh, cheap ripoff’, but, whatever. I was proud of the fact that I made it to the WWE at my size and keep my name. It’s all me being presented to me.”

But WWE tried to take Daivari's real name away from him legally.