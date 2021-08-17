WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager

Posted By: Joe West on Aug 17, 2021

Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE.

“Brock is not going to come back for me just because he wants to have a match with me. Brock is like a Goldberg. Brock comes back for a title. So, it’s either me or Roman. I think WrestleMania would be really interesting if we saw a Rock vs Roman match, and a Bobby vs Brock match as two of the headliners.”

On the topic of wrestlers-turned-MMA-stars, Lashley was asked if he had any interest in going up against Jake Hager.

“I’m a fighter. When it comes to doing something like that, yes, I do want another fight. Yes, I would like to fight more. I’m never one of those guys that call out, I don’t want to see the headlines that say, ‘Oh, Bobby Lashley calls out so and so’, because that’s not what it is. I think Hager, I think he’s doing great. I think he’s moving up. He almost got the Fedor fight. I think he was politicking for that for a while, but a fight with him is something that would be cool, and I would definitely do it. I would probably fight anybody if I went back to fighting, so I’m not saying it’s one particular person I’m looking for. Wrestling fans would love to see one wrestler fight another wrestler, and I think he’s probably the only one that’s fighting right now that’s an option. It’s not one of those things that I want to call him out, but it would be a cool fight, and definitely entertaining.”

Source: WrestlingNews.co
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #bobby lashley
https://wrestlr.me/69799/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Aug 17
Stephanie McMahon Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her She "Failed Him"
The Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon had a discussion with SBJ I Factor about her philosophy behind professional wrestling. “Once[...]
Aug 17 - The Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon had a discussion with SBJ I Factor about her philosophy behind professional wrestling. “Once[...]
Aug 17
Ariya Daivari Reveals WWE Tried To Own His Real Name
Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while m[...]
Aug 17 - Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while m[...]
Aug 17
Roman Reigns On How He Entered The Wrestling Business
Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he got interested in becoming a professional wrestler, which wasn't the expected rou[...]
Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he got interested in becoming a professional wrestler, which wasn't the expected rou[...]
Aug 17
Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager
Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many ha[...]
Aug 17 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many ha[...]
Aug 17
SPOILER: The End of an Era In IMPACT Wrestling
Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where [...]
Aug 17 - Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where [...]
Aug 17
Keith Lee Works Dark Match on RAW
Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opp[...]
Aug 17 - Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opp[...]
Aug 17
Roman Reigns Talks About Paul Heyman's Impact On His Career
Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about working with Paul Heyman, as well as Heyman's impa[...]
Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about working with Paul Heyman, as well as Heyman's impa[...]
Aug 17
Bobby Lashley: "WWE is never going to be beaten or contested."
Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling w[...]
Aug 17 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling w[...]
Aug 17
Roman Reigns Discusses "Missionary" Line Against John Cena
Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about the now-infamous line he delivered on SmackDown where he compar[...]
Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about the now-infamous line he delivered on SmackDown where he compar[...]
Aug 17
Seth Rollins Reveals Discomfort In Working With Becky Lynch On TV
During an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins spoke about how he was paired with his real life wife Becky Lynch and how nei[...]
Aug 17 - During an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins spoke about how he was paired with his real life wife Becky Lynch and how nei[...]
Aug 17
Three Matches Slated For 8/20 NJPW Strong Episode
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong. The matches are as follows... Violence [...]
Aug 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong. The matches are as follows... Violence [...]

Aug 16
Bill Goldberg Hits a Spear on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to Close Tonight's Raw
In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley [...]
Aug 16 - In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley [...]
Aug 16
Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax Defeat Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. on Raw
In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki [...]
Aug 16 - In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki [...]
Aug 16
NXT Champion Karrion Kross Picks Up a Dominant Victory Over Jeff Hardy on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing[...]
Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing[...]
Aug 16
Randy Orton Defeats Omos by DQ on Raw, RK-Bro to Challenge Styles & Omos at SummerSlam
Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the [...]
Aug 16 - Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the [...]
Aug 16
Mansoor (w/ Mustafa Ali) Defeats Mace (w/ T-Bar) on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @Al[...]
Aug 16 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @Al[...]
Aug 16
Damian Priest Defeats The Miz (w/ John Morrison) on Monday Night Raw
Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @Arc[...]
Aug 16 - Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @Arc[...]
Aug 16
Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky in Handicap Match on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match[...]
Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match[...]
Aug 16
Rhea Ripley Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Match on Raw
"The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQ[...]
Aug 16 - "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQ[...]
Aug 16
AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 16th 2021)
It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this [...]
Aug 16 - It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this [...]
Aug 16
A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw
In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Style[...]
Aug 16 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Style[...]
Aug 16
NJPW G1 Climax To Have English Commentary
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tou[...]
Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tou[...]
Aug 16
GoFundMe Launched For Brian Knobbs Following Hospitalization
Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message [...]
Aug 16 - Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message [...]
Aug 16
Roman Reigns Defends Jimmy Uso Following DUI Incident
Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behav[...]
Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behav[...]
Aug 16
Goldberg: "Serving the business is a responsibility."
Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help [...]
Aug 16 - Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π