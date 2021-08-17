Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE.

“Brock is not going to come back for me just because he wants to have a match with me. Brock is like a Goldberg. Brock comes back for a title. So, it’s either me or Roman. I think WrestleMania would be really interesting if we saw a Rock vs Roman match, and a Bobby vs Brock match as two of the headliners.”

On the topic of wrestlers-turned-MMA-stars, Lashley was asked if he had any interest in going up against Jake Hager.