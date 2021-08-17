Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE.
“Brock is not going to come back for me just because he wants to have a match with me. Brock is like a Goldberg. Brock comes back for a title. So, it’s either me or Roman. I think WrestleMania would be really interesting if we saw a Rock vs Roman match, and a Bobby vs Brock match as two of the headliners.”
On the topic of wrestlers-turned-MMA-stars, Lashley was asked if he had any interest in going up against Jake Hager.
“I’m a fighter. When it comes to doing something like that, yes, I do want another fight. Yes, I would like to fight more. I’m never one of those guys that call out, I don’t want to see the headlines that say, ‘Oh, Bobby Lashley calls out so and so’, because that’s not what it is. I think Hager, I think he’s doing great. I think he’s moving up. He almost got the Fedor fight. I think he was politicking for that for a while, but a fight with him is something that would be cool, and I would definitely do it. I would probably fight anybody if I went back to fighting, so I’m not saying it’s one particular person I’m looking for. Wrestling fans would love to see one wrestler fight another wrestler, and I think he’s probably the only one that’s fighting right now that’s an option. It’s not one of those things that I want to call him out, but it would be a cool fight, and definitely entertaining.”