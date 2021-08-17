WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
SPOILER: The End of an Era In IMPACT Wrestling
Posted By: Joe West on Aug 17, 2021
Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he used to work when it was known as Total Nonstop Action Wrestling.
Cage brought the TNA World Heavyweight Championship as well as the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship, before cutting a promo and announcing that the TNA Championship has been officially retired.
Cage handed the belt to longtime TNA announcer David Penzer, who took the belt backstage.
The IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at IMPACT Emergence, when Christian Cage defends the world title against Brian Myers.
