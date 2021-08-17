Keith Lee Works Dark Match on RAW

Following last night's RAW, The New Day came out to an extremely positive reception and worked a match full of comedy spots with John Morrison and The Miz. The fans were reported as being extremely into The New Day, who remain one of the most popular acts in WWE.

Lee has been off TV for a couple of weeks, and it's uncertain of when he will return to the show.

Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opponent in short order.

» More News From This Feed

Stephanie McMahon Recalls Vince McMahon Telling Her She "Failed Him"

The Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon had a discussion with SBJ I Factor about her philosophy behind professional wrestling. “Once I graduated college, I first started in a really [...] Aug 17 - The Chief Brand Officer of WWE Stephanie McMahon had a discussion with SBJ I Factor about her philosophy behind professional wrestling. “Once I graduated college, I first started in a really [...]

Ariya Daivari Reveals WWE Tried To Own His Real Name

Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while many others weren't afforded such opportunity. &[...] Aug 17 - Former WWE superstar Ariya Daivari was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, where he spoke about being allowed to use his real name in WWE while many others weren't afforded such opportunity. &[...]

Roman Reigns On How He Entered The Wrestling Business

Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he got interested in becoming a professional wrestler, which wasn't the expected route due to his devotion at the time to playing foot[...] Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he got interested in becoming a professional wrestler, which wasn't the expected route due to his devotion at the time to playing foot[...]

Bobby Lashley Talks Brock Lesnar and Jake Hager

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE. &ldq[...] Aug 17 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on the Battleground podcast, where he discussed the possiblity of facing Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam in a dream match many have had since Lashley first arrived in WWE. &ldq[...]

SPOILER: The End of an Era In IMPACT Wrestling

Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he used to work when it was known as Total Nonstop[...] Aug 17 - Following winning the IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship on AEW Rampage this past Friday night, Christian Cage returned to IMPACT Wrestling, where he used to work when it was known as Total Nonstop[...]

Keith Lee Works Dark Match on RAW

Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opponent in short order. Lee has been off TV for a c[...] Aug 17 - Before last night's WWE Monday Night RAW episode, fan favorite Keith Lee actually worked a dark match against an enhancement talent, defeating his opponent in short order. Lee has been off TV for a c[...]

Roman Reigns Talks About Paul Heyman's Impact On His Career

Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about working with Paul Heyman, as well as Heyman's impact on Reigns' WWE career. “Huge kudos to [...] Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was recently interviewed on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about working with Paul Heyman, as well as Heyman's impact on Reigns' WWE career. “Huge kudos to [...]

Bobby Lashley: "WWE is never going to be beaten or contested."

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling world. Lashley says he's not worried about it, howe[...] Aug 17 - Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling world. Lashley says he's not worried about it, howe[...]

Roman Reigns Discusses "Missionary" Line Against John Cena

Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about the now-infamous line he delivered on SmackDown where he compared John Cena's gimmick to the missionary position.[...] Aug 17 - Roman Reigns was a guest on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, where he spoke about the now-infamous line he delivered on SmackDown where he compared John Cena's gimmick to the missionary position.[...]

Seth Rollins Reveals Discomfort In Working With Becky Lynch On TV

During an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins spoke about how he was paired with his real life wife Becky Lynch and how neither of them were very comfortable working togethe[...] Aug 17 - During an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Seth Rollins spoke about how he was paired with his real life wife Becky Lynch and how neither of them were very comfortable working togethe[...]

Three Matches Slated For 8/20 NJPW Strong Episode

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong. The matches are as follows... Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs We[...] Aug 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong. The matches are as follows... Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs We[...]

Bill Goldberg Hits a Spear on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to Close Tonight's Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...] Aug 16 - In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...]

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax Defeat Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. on Raw

In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. #WWERaw #WomensChampion #NikkiASH [...] Aug 16 - In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. #WWERaw #WomensChampion #NikkiASH [...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Picks Up a Dominant Victory Over Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked [...] Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked [...]

Randy Orton Defeats Omos by DQ on Raw, RK-Bro to Challenge Styles & Omos at SummerSlam

Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the stomach outside the ring. As Styles and Omos were [...] Aug 16 - Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the stomach outside the ring. As Styles and Omos were [...]

Mansoor (w/ Mustafa Ali) Defeats Mace (w/ T-Bar) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @AliWWE...What a victory for @KSAMANNY! #WWERaw pic.t[...] Aug 16 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @AliWWE...What a victory for @KSAMANNY! #WWERaw pic.t[...]

Damian Priest Defeats The Miz (w/ John Morrison) on Monday Night Raw

Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @ArcherOfInfamy crashed the party on #MoistTV just 5[...] Aug 16 - Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @ArcherOfInfamy crashed the party on #MoistTV just 5[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky in Handicap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. This 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch has BIG implicatio[...] Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. This 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch has BIG implicatio[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Match on Raw

"The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is taking it all in as #WWERa[...] Aug 16 - "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is taking it all in as #WWERa[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 16th 2021)

It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on th[...] Aug 16 - It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on th[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Styles Clash. It's all in the legs.@SuperKingOfBros [...] Aug 16 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Styles Clash. It's all in the legs.@SuperKingOfBros [...]

NJPW G1 Climax To Have English Commentary

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...]

GoFundMe Launched For Brian Knobbs Following Hospitalization

Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...] Aug 16 - Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...]

Roman Reigns Defends Jimmy Uso Following DUI Incident

Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...] Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...]