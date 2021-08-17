Bobby Lashley: "WWE is never going to be beaten or contested."

Bobby Lashley was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where he was asked about WWE's recent firings and the growing competition within the wrestling world. Lashley says he's not worried about it, however.

“I think the feeling is good. We get tested with so many things. Everyone will say, ‘This is it. This is the downfall of WWE.’ It’s never going to be. We have so much talent in WWE. WWE is never going to be beaten or contested. It’s always going to be the flagship of professional wrestling. That’s never going to change.”

Lashley revealed that he spoke to many of the released WWE talents and gave them advice on their way out.

“I just tell the guys if you do get that call, and they say your contact expired, or they have to let you go, the worst thing you can do is be one of those people who goes online bad-mouthing. It looks really sad. A lot of these guys wouldn’t even be the guys they were without WWE. They made a name for themselves. “When I first left [WWE in 2008], I kept my head down. I kept grinding and knew I was going to find another option to get in again. I never burned any bridges. I came back and became a world champion. Things change all the time. And if it’s not your time, it’s not your time. You just keep grinding because there is a lot of money to be made in the wrestling business. I want to see everyone succeed.”

Lashley is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Goldberg at this year's SummerSlam event.

