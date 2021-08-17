Three Matches Slated For 8/20 NJPW Strong Episode

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three matches for this week’s upcoming episode of NJPW Strong.

The matches are as follows...

Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

Ren Narita, Clark Connors & TJP vs Fred Rosser, Fred Yehi & Daniel Garcia

Alex Coughlin Challenge Series: Alex Coughlin vs Matt Morris

