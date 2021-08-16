Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax Defeat Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. on Raw

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Aug 16 - In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...]
Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked [...]
Aug 16 - Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the stomach outside the ring. As Styles and Omos were [...]
Aug 16 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @AliWWE...What a victory for @KSAMANNY! #WWERaw pic.t[...]
Aug 16 - Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @ArcherOfInfamy crashed the party on #MoistTV just 5[...]
Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. This 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch has BIG implicatio[...]
Aug 16 - "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is taking it all in as #WWERa[...]
AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 16th 2021) It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on th[...]
Aug 16 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Styles Clash. It's all in the legs.@SuperKingOfBros [...]
NJPW G1 Climax To Have English Commentary New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...]
Aug 16 - Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...]
Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...]
Aug 16 - Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent. "I was fortunate to run[...]
Aug 16 - Anthony Greene, formerly known as August Grey in WWE, spoke on Left My Wallet to discuss his recent appearance at Limitless Wrestling on July 31st, where he took on Daniel Garcia. "Going into the d[...]
Aug 16 - All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent. Followin[...]
NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 Results New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Summer Struggle 2021 event from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The full results are as follows. - Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi & [...]
Malakai Black Reveals Advice He Got From Bray Wyatt Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks. Both have found themsel[...]
Aug 16 - There are reportedly concerns that the Bianca Belair / Sasha Banks match scheduled for SummerSlam may not take place as planned. The two have been pulled from two live events (one in Charlotte, NC an[...]
Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that, due to COVID-19 protocols, several of their stars will be unable to appear at today's event. The stars being taken out are Tetsuya[...]
Roman Reigns Reveals Meaning Behind His Gold Glove Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing. Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.[...]
Ring of Honor [8/16/2021] Results Ring of Honor aired their latest television episode today on Fite TV, various Sinclair broadcasting stations and ROH's official website. The results are... ROH Women’s Championship Tournam[...]
Aug 16 - Fuego del Sol became the center of attention during the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, fighting Miro for an AEW contract but ultimately coming up short and losing the match. However, Tony Khan and[...]