NXT Champion Karrion Kross Picks Up a Dominant Victory Over Jeff Hardy on Raw

Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 16, 2021

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Picks Up a Dominant Victory Over Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked Choke.


Aug 16
Bill Goldberg Hits a Spear on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to Close Tonight's Raw
In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...]
Aug 16
Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax Defeat Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. on Raw
In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H.  #WWERaw #WomensChampion #NikkiASH [...]
Aug 16
NXT Champion Karrion Kross Picks Up a Dominant Victory Over Jeff Hardy on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked [...]
Aug 16
Randy Orton Defeats Omos by DQ on Raw, RK-Bro to Challenge Styles & Omos at SummerSlam
Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the stomach outside the ring. As Styles and Omos were [...]
Aug 16
Mansoor (w/ Mustafa Ali) Defeats Mace (w/ T-Bar) on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @AliWWE...What a victory for @KSAMANNY! #WWERaw pic.t[...]
Aug 16
Damian Priest Defeats The Miz (w/ John Morrison) on Monday Night Raw
Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @ArcherOfInfamy crashed the party on #MoistTV just 5[...]
Aug 16
Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky in Handicap Match on Raw
On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. This 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch has BIG implicatio[...]
Aug 16
Rhea Ripley Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Match on Raw
"The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is taking it all in as #WWERa[...]
Aug 16
AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 16th 2021)
It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on th[...]
Aug 16
A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw
In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Styles Clash. It's all in the legs.@SuperKingOfBros [...]
Aug 16
NJPW G1 Climax To Have English Commentary
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...]
Aug 16
GoFundMe Launched For Brian Knobbs Following Hospitalization
Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...]
Aug 16
Roman Reigns Defends Jimmy Uso Following DUI Incident
Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...]
Aug 16
Goldberg: "Serving the business is a responsibility."
Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent. "I was fortunate to run[...]
Aug 16
Anthony Greene (August Grey) Talks Leaving WWE, Reinventing Self on Indy Scene
Anthony Greene, formerly known as August Grey in WWE, spoke on Left My Wallet to discuss his recent appearance at Limitless Wrestling on July 31st, where he took on Daniel Garcia. "Going into the d[...]
Aug 16
Matt Riddle Says Vince McMahon Needs To Understand Adam Cole's Character
Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed Adam Cole's potential in WWE. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world,[...]
Aug 16
Max Caster Follows NXT On Twitter Following AEW Dark Incident
All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent. Followin[...]
Aug 16
NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 Results
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Summer Struggle 2021 event from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The full results are as follows. - Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi & [...]
Aug 16
Malakai Black Reveals Advice He Got From Bray Wyatt
Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks. Both have found themsel[...]
Aug 16
Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Pulled From Another Live Event, SummerSlam Match In Question
There are reportedly concerns that the Bianca Belair / Sasha Banks match scheduled for SummerSlam may not take place as planned. The two have been pulled from two live events (one in Charlotte, NC an[...]
Aug 16
Eight NJPW Stars Taken Off Event Due To COVID-19 Protocols
New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that, due to COVID-19 protocols, several of their stars will be unable to appear at today's event. The stars being taken out are Tetsuya[...]
Aug 16
Roman Reigns Reveals Meaning Behind His Gold Glove
Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing. Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.[...]
Aug 16
Ring of Honor [8/16/2021] Results
Ring of Honor aired their latest television episode today on Fite TV, various Sinclair broadcasting stations and ROH's official website. The results are... ROH Women’s Championship Tournam[...]
Aug 16
Lance Archer on Nick Gage: “I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass."
"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence. “It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is[...]
Aug 16
Fuego Del Sol Reveals Post-AEW Rampage Reaction To Him Acquiring Contract
Fuego del Sol became the center of attention during the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, fighting Miro for an AEW contract but ultimately coming up short and losing the match. However, Tony Khan and[...]
