Randy Orton Defeats Omos by DQ on Raw, RK-Bro to Challenge Styles & Omos at SummerSlam

Randy Orton defeated the gigantic Omos by disqualification on tonight's Raw after the referee caught A.J. Styles kicking Randy Orton in the stomach outside the ring. As Styles and Omos were assaulting Orton after the match, Matt Riddle made the save and would then announce that RK-Bro will be challenging A.J. Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Team Titles at SummerSlam.

Bill Goldberg Hits a Spear on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to Close Tonight's Raw

In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...] Aug 16 - In the closing segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg delivered a Spear to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of their upcoming championship match at this[...]

Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax Defeat Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. on Raw

In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. #WWERaw #WomensChampion #NikkiASH [...] Aug 16 - In the main event match of tonight's episode of Raw, the team of Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax defeated Rhea Ripley and Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. #WWERaw #WomensChampion #NikkiASH [...]

NXT Champion Karrion Kross Picks Up a Dominant Victory Over Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked [...] Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, NXT Champion Karrion Kross picked up a quick and decisive victory over former WWE World Champion Jeff Hardy, forcing Hardy to submit to the "Kross Jacket" Rear Naked [...]

Mansoor (w/ Mustafa Ali) Defeats Mace (w/ T-Bar) on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @AliWWE...What a victory for @KSAMANNY! #WWERaw pic.t[...] Aug 16 - On tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw, Mansoor picked up a win over Mace, with a slight assist from Mustafa Ali. Chalk up the assist to @AliWWE...What a victory for @KSAMANNY! #WWERaw pic.t[...]

Damian Priest Defeats The Miz (w/ John Morrison) on Monday Night Raw

Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @ArcherOfInfamy crashed the party on #MoistTV just 5[...] Aug 16 - Damian Priest picked up a victory over former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz on tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw. #DamianPriest @ArcherOfInfamy crashed the party on #MoistTV just 5[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky in Handicap Match on Raw

On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. This 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch has BIG implicatio[...] Aug 16 - On tonight's episode of Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match. This 2-on-1 #HandicapMatch has BIG implicatio[...]

Rhea Ripley Defeats Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in Non-Title Match on Raw

"The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is taking it all in as #WWERa[...] Aug 16 - "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Raw Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title match on tonight's episode of Raw. #TheQueen @MsCharlotteWWE is taking it all in as #WWERa[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 16th 2021)

It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on th[...] Aug 16 - It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on th[...]

A.J. Styles (w/ Omos) Defeats Matt Riddle on Monday Night Raw

In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Styles Clash. It's all in the legs.@SuperKingOfBros [...] Aug 16 - In the opening match of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Phenomenal" A.J. Styles defeated "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle after a Styles Clash. It's all in the legs.@SuperKingOfBros [...]

NJPW G1 Climax To Have English Commentary

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...]

GoFundMe Launched For Brian Knobbs Following Hospitalization

Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...] Aug 16 - Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...]

Roman Reigns Defends Jimmy Uso Following DUI Incident

Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...] Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...]

Goldberg: "Serving the business is a responsibility."

Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent. "I was fortunate to run[...] Aug 16 - Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent. "I was fortunate to run[...]

Anthony Greene (August Grey) Talks Leaving WWE, Reinventing Self on Indy Scene

Anthony Greene, formerly known as August Grey in WWE, spoke on Left My Wallet to discuss his recent appearance at Limitless Wrestling on July 31st, where he took on Daniel Garcia. "Going into the d[...] Aug 16 - Anthony Greene, formerly known as August Grey in WWE, spoke on Left My Wallet to discuss his recent appearance at Limitless Wrestling on July 31st, where he took on Daniel Garcia. "Going into the d[...]

Matt Riddle Says Vince McMahon Needs To Understand Adam Cole's Character

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed Adam Cole's potential in WWE. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world,[...] Aug 16 - Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed Adam Cole's potential in WWE. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world,[...]

Max Caster Follows NXT On Twitter Following AEW Dark Incident

All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent. Followin[...] Aug 16 - All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent. Followin[...]

NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Summer Struggle 2021 event from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The full results are as follows. - Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi & [...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Summer Struggle 2021 event from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The full results are as follows. - Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi & [...]

Malakai Black Reveals Advice He Got From Bray Wyatt

Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks. Both have found themsel[...] Aug 16 - Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks. Both have found themsel[...]

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Pulled From Another Live Event, SummerSlam Match In Question

There are reportedly concerns that the Bianca Belair / Sasha Banks match scheduled for SummerSlam may not take place as planned. The two have been pulled from two live events (one in Charlotte, NC an[...] Aug 16 - There are reportedly concerns that the Bianca Belair / Sasha Banks match scheduled for SummerSlam may not take place as planned. The two have been pulled from two live events (one in Charlotte, NC an[...]

Eight NJPW Stars Taken Off Event Due To COVID-19 Protocols

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that, due to COVID-19 protocols, several of their stars will be unable to appear at today's event. The stars being taken out are Tetsuya[...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that, due to COVID-19 protocols, several of their stars will be unable to appear at today's event. The stars being taken out are Tetsuya[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Meaning Behind His Gold Glove

Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing. Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.[...] Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing. Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.[...]

Ring of Honor [8/16/2021] Results

Ring of Honor aired their latest television episode today on Fite TV, various Sinclair broadcasting stations and ROH's official website. The results are... ROH Women’s Championship Tournam[...] Aug 16 - Ring of Honor aired their latest television episode today on Fite TV, various Sinclair broadcasting stations and ROH's official website. The results are... ROH Women’s Championship Tournam[...]

Lance Archer on Nick Gage: “I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass."

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence. “It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is[...] Aug 16 - "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence. “It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is[...]