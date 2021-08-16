Drew McIntyre Defeats Veer & Shanky in Handicap Match on Raw
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Aug 16, 2021
On tonight's episode of
Raw, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Jinder Mahal's henchmen Veer and Shanky in a Two-on-One Handicap Match.
