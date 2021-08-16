AEW Dark Elevation Results (August 16th 2021)

It's Monday. You know what that means. Another week of AEW programming kicked off tonight with AEW Dark Elevation which was filmed in Pittsburgh this week after AEW Dynamite. Paul Wight was back on the commentary desk alongside Tony Schiavone and this is what went down.

2.0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Duke Davis & Ganon Jones via Pinfall (2:32)

In the space of a few weeks, 2.0 have gone from being released from NXT where they never had a spotlight shone on them enough to get any momentum, to wrestling against Sting and Darby Allin on TNT next week. Wrestling is crazy sometimes. 2.0 pick up the victory here with a double team move they've dubbed "Two for The Show" to pick up some momentum before that match.

Diamante defeated Julia Hart w/ The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) via Pinfall (5:19)

Diamante had the upper hand early in this match. As soon as that changed, she resorted to underhand tactics. She ripped off one turnbuckle pad and while the referee was trying to fix that, she retrieved a metal chain from another and punched Julia to get the pin. She continues to attack after the bell and Big Swole makes the save.

Joey Janela defeated Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels via Pinfall (5:49)

A recap of Joey attacking Sonny Kiss last week before this match (see last weeks AEW Dark Results for details). An okay match without much story. Some good offense from Joey and a great recovery from a botched springboard from 5 were the highlights. Very even and Janela needs to hold the tights for the win

Hikaru Shida defeated Kiera Hogan via Pinfall (4:15)

Nice and quick match between two excellent pro wrestlers. Hogan gets the upper hand early before Shida comes back for the win with the Falcon Arrow. Nice to see Kiera Hogan in AEW after leaving Impact.

Lance Archer w/ Jake “The Snake” Roberts defeated Reggie Collins via Pinfall (1:28)

Archer attacks before the bell, smashes his opponent up after the bell finally rings, hits the blackout, pins Reggie Collins, and leaves. Simple as it gets. This show was recorded before but aired after Archer lost to Tanahashi on Saturday so no sign of that IWGP US title with Archer. Maybe that was a giveaway to those in attendance.

Thunder Rosa defeated Ray Lyn via Pinfall (4:20)

Ray Lyn got a little offense in but this match was mainly there to show off Thunder Rosa who looks likely to be the one who gets the title off of Britt sooner or later as they're keeping her heel.

Pac defeated Anthony Bowens via Submission (6:19)

Wow. What is going on with Max Caster? Anthony Bowens comes out without the Acclaimed music (which maybe is just because it's a backing track and doesn't work without Caster) but still has The Acclaimed on his ring jacket and comes out clutching the boombox. I think the Caster stuff is a work but it's intriguing either way.

Bowens had a fantastic showing against one of the best wrestlers in the company here so not much can be drawn from this one performance as PAC could take a broom to a gentlemans three stars. Nonetheless, I think Bowens has potential as a singles if it turns out Max Caster really is burning his bridges with AEW for real. Pac gets the win with The Brutaliser after teasing The Black Arrow.

Brian Cage defeated Joey Keys via Pinfall (2:00)

Eddie Kingston finally joins commentary with 4 matches to go. This one is quick work for him as Brian Cage puts Joey Keys away with little trouble. Drillclaw for the pin.

Sammy Guevara defeated Serpentico w/ Luther via Pinfall (5:19)

Serpentico got way more offence in this one than I exected but Sammy eventually picks up the win with the GTH (which despite what commentary said, stands for Go To Hospital, not Go To Hell). He laid that move in hard with a certain CM Punk and his GTS coming very soon.

Shawn Spears came out after the match to lay Sammy out with a C4 onto a chair before their big match on Dynamite and Sammys announcement in Houston this Wednesday.

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Katie Aquette via Pinfall (1:20)

Practice and ring time are gonna do the world of good for Jade Cargill. She looks like a champion already and now she just needs the in ring to go with it. Jaded for the victory.

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix) w/ PAC & Alex Abrahantes defeated TH2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) via Pinfall (9:33)

Main event time! Dark Elevation flew by almost as fast as AEW Rampage. If you like Lucha, you loved this match. So much innovative offence for both teams and a really easy watch. We go back and forth before the double team Fear Factor ends the night for TH2 and us as that's all for AEW Dark Elevation.

And that ends the first show of the week that is expected to culminate in a certain Chick Magnet Phil turning up in Chicago. Did you enjoy Elevation? Let us know.