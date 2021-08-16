GoFundMe Launched For Brian Knobbs Following Hospitalization

Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs.

The following message was put up for fans:

“With heartfelt appreciation, Brian would like to sincerely thank all his family, friends and fans for their amazing words of encouragement and support. Your outreach has genuinely helped him keep a positive mindset in this difficult time.

Offering a medical update on Brian, after being rushed to the E.R. complaining of severe stomach pain, compounded with a secondary medical problem of his good knee giving him excruciating pain, the specialists who examined Brian ordered many lab tests and x-rays to help assess the severity of his condition. It was determined that a probing of his upper stomach was essential, however the procedure required Brian to undergo a general anesthesia. A complication caused by low sodium levels in Brian’s system forced physicians to stall the general anesthesia because it presented an unacceptably high degree of risk.

To mitigate the problem, Brian was put on a pure liquid diet designed to purge his system. He was then administered a regiment of liquid supplements to increase his sodium levels. True to his character, during these setbacks Brian managed to keep an optimistic attitude, however he does admit to feeling a tinge of fear when he was asked to sign a waiver holding the hospital harmless if he fails to come out of the sedation. Of course, such a waiver is standard protocol for all hospitals, however signing that waiver is always a unsettling thing to do. Giving this post a very encouraging ending, I’m pleased to report that the general anesthesia has now been completed, and Brian is awaiting the results of what the doctors learned.

There is a long period of healing ahead of Brian, and we ask that you please keep him in your prayers. Your love and support have deeply moved him and will no doubt help him regain the strength he needs to recover. Brian feels blessed to have his dear family, friends and fans supporting him in this biggest bout of his life!”