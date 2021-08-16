Goldberg: "Serving the business is a responsibility."

Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent.

"I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone. Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given.

“I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level.

As long as I can still provide something as this character, I’m willing to take these opportunities, because these chances pale in comparison to the payoff. The payoff is not monetary or glory-driven. It’s a chance to provide moments with my family that are few and far between in this world.”