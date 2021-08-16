Matt Riddle Says Vince McMahon Needs To Understand Adam Cole's Character

“You really do because there’s so many people, and it’s not like nobody’s talented. Everybody at this level is somebody. Adam Cole will be successful wherever he goes. He’s too good not to be. He cares too much. He’s too passionate. If he goes to RAW, he’ll be successful. If he goes to SmackDown, he’ll be successful. If he stays at NXT, he’ll be successful. He can do whatever he wants. I’m a fan of Adam Cole. He’s really good. Anytime we’ve worked, it’s been pretty magical, and he gets it. But like I said before, when I first met Vince, he thought I was a goof, and he didn’t really get it. And I had to explain, I’m a goof, but I can kick ass and I’m also a goof. Adam Cole’s Adam Cole. Not everybody is understood but I think Adam, out of everybody, is one that we can count on. He’s good. He’ll do fine.”

He also spoke about how Vince McMahon needs to be able to understand Cole's character.

“Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world, in my personal opinion. He’s very charismatic, has a good look, everything else. I don’t know, the main roster’s the main roster. A lot of people dread going up there because they don’t know what’s gonna happen to them and as they should be. The indies is like a small pond, and then NXT is like a small ocean and then when you get to the main roster, you are in the ocean with all the wild animals and the currents and everything else. It’s just a different beast, and sometimes you get lost in the shuffle."

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed Adam Cole's potential in WWE.

