Max Caster Follows NXT On Twitter Following AEW Dark Incident

All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent.

Following "being put on ice" by Tony Khan, Caster has unfollowed all but two AEW-related accounts, and has since followed NXT's official account and started liking WWE's promotional tweets.

It's likely that Caster is trolling to get a reaction out of fans and AEW alike, but it's still quite interesting.