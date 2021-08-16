Malakai Black Reveals Advice He Got From Bray Wyatt

Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks.

Both have found themselves out of WWE, with Black debuting in AEW earlier this year.

In an interview with Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Black revealed advice that Bray Wyatt gave him.

"I think I speak for everyone when I say we were all very surprised. Obviously, I don't know the reasons why and the reasons for it are not for me to know, that's between him and the company. Bray is a phenomenal talent, everyone thinks that. He is a phenomenal and creative guy. Funny enough, in our conversations a lot of times, there's a lot of cross-reference with how we think of subliminal messaging, building characters, and what we get inspiration from. It's interesting to hear him talk about his characters because a lot of times we're like, 'what would we do if it was just you and me?' We do a little fantasy booking here and there. For as long as I've known him, he's always been a stand up guy. He's also been there for me when I ask him because obviously, at the time, he was in the company for a long time and went through similar processes that I had to go through. One of the things he always told me, and I always did, is to fight for what you want to do. I did and he did too, but at the end, it's not up to us and it's someone else's decision, no matter how much you fight. You want to die on your own sword and know that you tried everything, even if it doesn't go the way you want it to go, at least you tried. No matter how many times you get shut down or how many times they try to change it or present it in a way it doesn't work for you anymore, you try. That's one of the things he really instilled in me is try. You gotta try. Keep fighting, keep talking."