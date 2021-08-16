Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Pulled From Another Live Event, SummerSlam Match In Question

The reasons for this are currently unknown.

NJPW G1 Climax To Have English Commentary

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that all of their upcoming G1 Climax events will have English commentary, starting on September 18th. The tournament of tournaments, G1 Climax kicks off on Sat[...]

GoFundMe Launched For Brian Knobbs Following Hospitalization

Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...] Aug 16 - Following his recent hospitalization, a GoFundMe has been launched for Brian Knobbs to help him get the medical care he needs. The following message was put up for fans: “With heartfelt appr[...]

Roman Reigns Defends Jimmy Uso Following DUI Incident

Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...] Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was asked about the controversial DUI incident with Jimmy Uso by Sports Illustrated, where Reigns clarified he doesn't condone that behavior, but isn't going to turn his back on his famil[...]

Goldberg: "Serving the business is a responsibility."

Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent. "I was fortunate to run[...] Aug 16 - Bill Goldberg was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he discussed wanting to give back to the professional wrestling industry and help elevate younger talent. "I was fortunate to run[...]

Anthony Greene (August Grey) Talks Leaving WWE, Reinventing Self on Indy Scene

Anthony Greene, formerly known as August Grey in WWE, spoke on Left My Wallet to discuss his recent appearance at Limitless Wrestling on July 31st, where he took on Daniel Garcia. "Going into the d[...] Aug 16 - Anthony Greene, formerly known as August Grey in WWE, spoke on Left My Wallet to discuss his recent appearance at Limitless Wrestling on July 31st, where he took on Daniel Garcia. "Going into the d[...]

Matt Riddle Says Vince McMahon Needs To Understand Adam Cole's Character

Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed Adam Cole's potential in WWE. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world,[...] Aug 16 - Matt Riddle was recently interviewed by Sportskeeda, where he discussed Adam Cole's potential in WWE. “Adam Cole is amazing at what he does. He’s one of the best wrestlers in the world,[...]

Max Caster Follows NXT On Twitter Following AEW Dark Incident

All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent. Followin[...] Aug 16 - All Elite Wrestling star Max Caster has been silent on Twitter following the controversial rap that was cut from AEW Dark, but fans have noted his Likes tab hasn't been quite so silent. Followin[...]

NJPW Summer Struggle 2021 Results

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Summer Struggle 2021 event from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The full results are as follows. - Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi & [...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling held their Summer Struggle 2021 event from the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The full results are as follows. - Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma def. Ryusuke Taguchi & [...]

Malakai Black Reveals Advice He Got From Bray Wyatt

Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks. Both have found themsel[...] Aug 16 - Despite the fact that Malakai Black (formerly Aleister Black) and Bray Wyatt never crossed paths in WWE, both drew comparisons from fans due to their comparably dark gimmicks. Both have found themsel[...]

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks Pulled From Another Live Event, SummerSlam Match In Question

There are reportedly concerns that the Bianca Belair / Sasha Banks match scheduled for SummerSlam may not take place as planned. The two have been pulled from two live events (one in Charlotte, NC an[...] Aug 16 - There are reportedly concerns that the Bianca Belair / Sasha Banks match scheduled for SummerSlam may not take place as planned. The two have been pulled from two live events (one in Charlotte, NC an[...]

Eight NJPW Stars Taken Off Event Due To COVID-19 Protocols

New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that, due to COVID-19 protocols, several of their stars will be unable to appear at today's event. The stars being taken out are Tetsuya[...] Aug 16 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has put out a press release announcing that, due to COVID-19 protocols, several of their stars will be unable to appear at today's event. The stars being taken out are Tetsuya[...]

Roman Reigns Reveals Meaning Behind His Gold Glove

Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing. Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.[...] Aug 16 - Roman Reigns was a guest on Out of Character, where he discussed the golden glove he's began wearing. Many have speculated it is an Infinity Gauntlet reference, but Reigns claims that's not the case.[...]

Ring of Honor [8/16/2021] Results

Ring of Honor aired their latest television episode today on Fite TV, various Sinclair broadcasting stations and ROH's official website. The results are... ROH Women’s Championship Tournam[...] Aug 16 - Ring of Honor aired their latest television episode today on Fite TV, various Sinclair broadcasting stations and ROH's official website. The results are... ROH Women’s Championship Tournam[...]

Lance Archer on Nick Gage: “I’ll gladly put him through some broken glass and kick his ass."

"The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence. “It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is[...] Aug 16 - "The Murderhawk Monster" Lance Archer was interviewed by Wrestling Inc., where he spoke about facing Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence. “It’s a lot of fun. The fact that Tanahashi is[...]

Fuego Del Sol Reveals Post-AEW Rampage Reaction To Him Acquiring Contract

Fuego del Sol became the center of attention during the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, fighting Miro for an AEW contract but ultimately coming up short and losing the match. However, Tony Khan and[...] Aug 16 - Fuego del Sol became the center of attention during the inaugural edition of AEW Rampage, fighting Miro for an AEW contract but ultimately coming up short and losing the match. However, Tony Khan and[...]

Chelsea Green Getting New Reality Show On ASY TV

On the latest episode of Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she is slated to be getting her own reality show on ASY TV. The show will be about Green exploring Florida beaches and more. &l[...] Aug 16 - On the latest episode of Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she is slated to be getting her own reality show on ASY TV. The show will be about Green exploring Florida beaches and more. &l[...]

Bobby Lashley Recalls ECW December to Dismember

Bobby Lashley was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and discussed what it was like behind the scenes at the ECW December to Dismember event. “I wa[...] Aug 16 - Bobby Lashley was a guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, and discussed what it was like behind the scenes at the ECW December to Dismember event. “I wa[...]

WWE To Auction Off One-Of-A-Kind Autographed Vince McMahon Shirt And More Memorabilia

WWE has partnered with Goldin to release a new "Billionaire Bucks" t-shirt, as well as a billion dollar bill signed by Vince McMahon to be auctioned off to fans. The press release on this auction is [...] Aug 16 - WWE has partnered with Goldin to release a new "Billionaire Bucks" t-shirt, as well as a billion dollar bill signed by Vince McMahon to be auctioned off to fans. The press release on this auction is [...]

The New Day Want To See Baron Corbin Beat Goldberg At WrestleMania

During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW. “Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I c[...] Aug 16 - During the latest New Day podcast, where Kofi Kingston talked about seeing Baron Corbin backstage at RAW. “Corbin was backstage. You (Big E) see him every week and I've talked about this, I c[...]

SPOILERS: IMPACT Results For Taped Shows, Including Upcoming Emergence Event

IMPACT Wrestling has taped several episodes of TV in advance, including their upcoming Emergence event that will air this Friday on IMPACT Plus. Here are the results of this taping. * W. Morrissey[...] Aug 16 - IMPACT Wrestling has taped several episodes of TV in advance, including their upcoming Emergence event that will air this Friday on IMPACT Plus. Here are the results of this taping. * W. Morrissey[...]

Asher Hale Says WWE Didn't Care About 205 Live

Former WWE superstar Asher Hale spoke with Inside The Ropes about his six-month stint in WWE 205 Live. "Yeah, so my opinion, my honest opinion on this one, not holding back on that one. I feel like[...] Aug 16 - Former WWE superstar Asher Hale spoke with Inside The Ropes about his six-month stint in WWE 205 Live. "Yeah, so my opinion, my honest opinion on this one, not holding back on that one. I feel like[...]

Ember Moon Reveals She Is Not Injured Despite NXT Medical Staff's Claims

Back on August 10th of this year, WWE announced that Ember Moon was "unable to compete" as dictated by the WWE NXT medical staff. The announcement came out just hours before NXT went live on the USA [...] Aug 16 - Back on August 10th of this year, WWE announced that Ember Moon was "unable to compete" as dictated by the WWE NXT medical staff. The announcement came out just hours before NXT went live on the USA [...]

WWE Announces Live Event Schedule For 2021

WWE has sent out a press release announcing their live event calendar for the rest of 2021. Most notable of the announcements is Survivor Series, which will take place on Sunday, November 21th at the[...] Aug 16 - WWE has sent out a press release announcing their live event calendar for the rest of 2021. Most notable of the announcements is Survivor Series, which will take place on Sunday, November 21th at the[...]

Jon Moxley Files To Trademark Old Team Name From 2009

It is being reported by PWInsider that Jon Moxley has filed to trademark the terms "Switchblade Conspiracy" and "The Switchblades" for wrestling and merchandise. Many fans may already be aware that S[...] Aug 16 - It is being reported by PWInsider that Jon Moxley has filed to trademark the terms "Switchblade Conspiracy" and "The Switchblades" for wrestling and merchandise. Many fans may already be aware that S[...]